Fair warning, this article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode 5. If you haven’t checked out the latest episode, you might want to check it out before reading it.

With the Super Bowl grabbing most of the U.S. attention this week, The Last of Us fans enjoyed an early drop for Episode 5, featuring perhaps the most disgusting Infected yet, in the form of Bloater.

The bloated clicker is by far one of the most memorable things about the show, and it took a lot of work to bring the creature to life. Not only did the creators need the 6-foot-6 cast of British actor Adam Basil to make the creature intimidating, but they also put Basil in an 88-pound suit to give him a more bloated aesthetic.

Prosthetics designer Barry Gower explained the process in his latest Inside the Episode YouTube video, saying creators made a version of Basil’s body.“full copy”, and then they used it as an analogy to the Bloater prosthetic. They then used foam rubber and foam latex to create the fungal monster that appeared in Episode 5.

Did you like episode 5 of The Last of Us? let us know.

