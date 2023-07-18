The Last of Us Season 2 Hangs in the Balance as Writers’ Strike Poses Potential Delay

Title: “The Last of Us Season 2 Faces Delays as Writers Join Strike for Fair Pay and AI Safety”

In a recent update, Craig Mazin, the creator of the highly anticipated TV adaptation of the popular video game “The Last of Us,” revealed that the premiere episodes of the second season were written prior to the writers’ strike that took place earlier this year. However, despite their efforts to stay on track, Mazin expressed concerns about the show’s return, stating that the ongoing strike may push the release date to 2025.

“We really wanted to try and get the show aired when it was supposed to air,” Mazin shared with Deadline, underlining the team’s commitment to delivering the series as planned. However, the persistent strike action, which demands fair pay and increased safety measures in the face of emerging artificial intelligence threats, has created obstacles for the production.

“If these strikes go on for longer, we’re going to inevitably have to push, and it’s hurting us, it’s hurting viewers, it’s hurting HBO. Everyone wants to get back to work,” Mazin explained, emphasizing the shared sentiment among the industry’s professionals. With cyber teams also affected by the strike, the urgency to resolve the issues grows stronger.

The ongoing strike, initiated by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and joined by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), has sparked a collective movement in Hollywood, uniting workers for their common cause. In addition to fair pay, the industry professionals are pushing for enhanced safety measures amidst the rise of artificial intelligence technologies, which pose threats to various job sectors.

The strike’s impact on the entertainment industry has been widespread, resulting in numerous delays and disruptions in the production of various projects. Unfortunately, “The Last of Us” appears to be next on the long list of casualties affected by the strike. If the strike action persists, fans of the video game adaptation will have to wait longer to witness the highly anticipated second season.

As the strike action continues and the industry grapples with these challenges, the pressure mounts for a resolution that will benefit both the workers and the industry as a whole. The hope remains that fair pay and improved safety measures can be achieved, allowing everyone involved to get back to what they love – creating compelling stories and providing entertainment to audiences worldwide.

