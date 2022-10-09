Stadia is dead. Google-developed cloud gaming service, 3 years old. To be honest, it’s not surprising that Google is shutting down products, but this time Google’s operation has refreshed everyone’s perception of the company’s bottom line.

At 7:00 a.m. on September 29th, Phil Harrison, a senior business executive of Stadia, sent a letter to the entire department, informing that there was an important meeting at 8:30 a.m. that day, and hoped that everyone would arrange things to participate as much as possible. During the meeting, the management suddenly informed that Stadia’s business has been completely contracted, and it will be closed in January 2023. Immediately after the meeting, Harrison posted the bad news on Google’s official blog.

No communication with all relevant units

Google Stadia employees were surprised to find that they were caught off guard by their bosses.They worked hard for four or five years and were suddenly cut off retrain ——Such a shattering decision that no one had heard of before. On September 27, two days before the announcement, the Stadia team just provided the latest SDK for Stadia cooperative game developers; on the 28th, the Stadia team pushed the latest user interface update.

The day before the news, netizens were still discussing the new UI in the Reddit community. At that time, the community director (Google employee) also came to thank the user, and I hope everyone will continue to use it and give more feedback:

After Stadia was closed to the public, a large number of responses appeared under the message of the Stadia community director. A netizen asked: Why did you push an update yesterday when you knew it was going to be closed today?

Another netizen replied: Welcome to Google, where the left hand does not know what the right hand is doing.

As for the community director, he never appeared again.

To employees, Google management should give some time to react? For game developers, Google not only did not say hello in advance, but also did not communicate and appease them afterwards, and directly left them outside the door. Most developers said they learned about Stadia’s closure through the media.

Pixel Games, an independent game studio, said that three of its games are about to be launched on Stadia.

Rebecca Heineman, the original developer of “Baldur’s Gate 3”, said that the new game is ready to launch on Stadia Pro and will be launched on November 1. She made an appointment with the Stadia window for a meeting on September 30 to discuss the post-release schedule of the game. As a result, on the morning of the 29th, an employee sent her a link to the media report, asking her, “Is Stadia really going to be closed?” Only then did she know that was the case.

There are many developers who express their anger and disappointment through public channels, but none of them are so “tearful” by developer Nikodem Swinder:

In order to port its own game “Jump Challenge!” to Stadia, the Swind team spent five months of development and a lot of effort. “We could have done other things and developed another game for 5 months, but we decided to work with Stadia, fix all the bugs, learn the platform technology. I even stayed up all night in the office yesterday to develop the final build!”

“We spend a lot of time and energy. At the moment I’m totally overwhelmed and don’t know who to blame… I’m so sorry that the game didn’t come out. We really haven’t slept much in the past few months. I’m holding back tears as I type… “

The Swinder situation is also an issue faced by many small Stadia developers. Rockstar Games and Ubisoft have thousands of engineers, so it’s not difficult to be compatible with Stadia; Google has made AAA games such as “Blood 2” and “Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey” in order to “buy” top publishers Pay “tens of millions of dollars” per bill.

Small developers especially indie game developers, cross-platform work itself is difficult. These developers make the decision to log on to a certain platform, and the cost of keeping promises is very high, which requires a lot of time and effort. What’s more, there are a few exclusive games on the Stadia platform, which were specially developed for Stadia from the beginning, and the porting is even more troublesome.

For example, the independent game “Gylt” was published in 2019 and has been exclusive to Stadia until today. Google closed the Stadia store soon after announcing the bad news, which means “Gylt” was “off the shelf” for no reason. If Google informs everyone in advance, so that developers can adjust their strategies as soon as possible, it will not make small and medium-sized developers with limited resources even worse.

There is another detail that kills small and medium developers: A week before the announcement of Stadia’s closure, Logitech released the G Cloud, a cloud gaming handheld that supports Xbox, GeForce, and Steam cloud gaming services, but there is no Stadia—it makes people suspect that Logitech doesn’t believe in Google, Or get a message in advance from Google?

player lost paradise

As for Stadia players, Google says it will refund all game and hardware costs. Common complaints are: After all, Stadia has a dozen players in total, and refunds don’t cost much. There are still some players who say that refunds are not important. The most troublesome thing is that Stadia game archives and friend lists will disappear when the platform is closed.

Today’s game platform competition is very fierce, and game developers also want to sell more and make more money, so it is not possible to transfer purchased games and save progress across platforms. Stadia is no exception. Even if the games purchased by users may be bound to the same Rockstar Games/Ubisoft/EA account, there is no way to transfer purchase records and game archives to PC/host platforms.

For example, the live host Colour below, bought a number of games such as “Blood 2” and “Assassin’s Creed” on Stadia, especially the online version (RDO) of “Blood 2”, with an astonishing 6,000 hours of game time. .

“The current situation is that if Rockstar Games does not allow the Stadia archive records to be transferred to other platforms, everyone’s RDO archives will disappear, including props, clothes, class fees and game gold coins.”

Since the news was announced, Colour has been shouting to Rockstar Games every day through the social network and various channels, hoping to accept Stadia players and transfer the archived records to other platforms, “Even if you give me a simple answer, is it possible or not?” Regret Yes, only Ubisoft has said that it can transfer player game records to the PC platform, and there is no definite information on whether other records can be transferred. Rockstar Games has not responded to Colour’s request.

Some netizens are sarcastic, who told him to foolishly believe in Stadia, now it’s all retribution. He replied: Stadia’s technology and experience are great, and he is endorsed by a company as big as Google. He is also a Google family bucket user. At that time, he really believed that Stadia would be successful.

“More importantly, Stadia targets casual gamers who can’t or can’t afford high-end PCs and consoles. This is the case with a lot of my friends at RDO who are not rich and only have a little time a day to play games and just want to relax. a bit.”

Indeed, Stadia is the lowest threshold, or even the only feasible solution. You don’t need to buy any game equipment or become a premium member to use the Stadia service. You only need a basic computer with an OK network, and use the free basic service (1080p + 60fps), you can buy “Blood Killer 2” to play.

Now the last paradise that can accommodate such players has also been dismantled by Google. After Stadia is closed, if you want to continue to play RDO, there will be additional costs. The most feasible option at the moment is to buy a low-end Xbox Series S ($249), re-buy the game (about $30), and then add an Xbox Live Gold membership ($10 per month).

That is to say, the cost of playing RDO on Stadia for one year is the price of “Blood Killing 2”; playing on Xbox, the cost for the first year is 249 + 30 + 10 × 12 = 399 US dollars. This difference is not a big deal for most players, but for players with poor economics, it can cause them to completely give up the joy they could get from the game.

“Most of the friends I know at RDO play on Stadia, because it’s a free platform,” Colour said. “It’s bad to lose your progress, but it makes me sad that I can’t play with these friends.”

Does Google deserve this trust?

To be sure, Stadia is a good product. Readers may remember that in 2018, many media experienced the Stadia beta version and wrote evaluation reports, especially experience entry barriers, multi-device support, etc. Project Stream (predecessor to Stadia) has good reviews.

And the evaluation has been maintained until the official version of Stadia is launched. Until not long ago, I thought that Stadia was the best cloud gaming service platform in terms of technology and experience. However, Google strangled Stadia like this, and did not care about the damage to players and developers.

Stadia instinctively lives more meaningfully, but the owner is Google.

Readers who are familiar with the technology circle are familiar with Google’s fondness for self-feeding. Google is famous for engaging in internal competition, often letting two or more teams work on products at the same time, and then leaving only one, and killing the others directly, regardless of the millions or even tens of millions of users of the killed products. A Google employee I know once joked that if he hadn’t changed jobs (due to business closures), he would be embarrassed to call himself an old employee (he changed jobs twice in just three years after joining Google).

Since its inception, Google has killed a total of 274 internal and external products and services, more than the average person can count. Someone even made a Killedbygoogle website to write epitaphs for all dead products. If you go to the website, you will be surprised: “Google actually did this?”

After the closure of Stadia, the Internet criticized and satirized Google. Some people recall that at the 2019 GDC conference, Google specially set up a booth to build momentum for Stadia, but Google actually put Stadia and Atari “ET”, red and white machine “Power Gloves”, Sega DreamCast ─ ─ three of the most famous failed works in the history of games are put together :

Remember when Google compared Stadia with the Powerglove, Atari ET and the Dreamcast? pic.twitter.com/0C23oBDHx8 — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) November 19, 2019

Some people dug up the complaints from netizens back then: “The host that pushed the Sega hardware team into the ditch, the useless device that is more famous than the product as a joke, and the game whose evaluation was so bad that the inventory was buried in the desert… I don’t know what to do. What’s going to happen down there, but I’m very interested.”

Now some netizens reply: Brother, your prophecy back then came true.

Netizen Kelsey Lewin revealed that the booth was designed by the Game History Foundation, where he worked, for Party B, together with Party A, Google. At first, the proposal was normal, but it was rejected by Party A’s father. Later, two proposals appeared. I don’t know why they came together, and finally it became this strange combination.

“Of course, this cooperation is still profitable, and it has allowed us to do a lot of meaningful things. So if other giant companies want to hire us as consultants and turn around and forget any of our suggestions, but they will still pay, please feel free to contact me!”

Senior game developer Aadit Doshi has a fairly pertinent evaluation:

Google Stadia has faced enormous difficulties over the past three years, a global disease pandemic has forced people to turn to online entertainment, and a shortage of graphics cards and consoles has created huge demand for alternatives. If they had a better time to market, maybe not.

Some people put forward the key point: Phil Harrison, the current head of Stadia business, has a very suspicious past experience, and can be called a model of failing upwards (failing upwards refers to the senior management with poor ability, but can jump back and forth for promotion and salary increase).

Take a look at what Harrison has done in the past:

In the early years, he worked in Sony’s European department, responsible for PS3 and PSP console products, but the sales were quite bad, and then “resigned” (the business was taken over by Hirai Kazuo, after which Sony console sales rebounded significantly).

After Sony left, he joined Infogrames/Atari, and made a shocking remark that “single-player games are about to withdraw from the stage of history” and led the market for at least 10 years. The loss of the company in charge of the company quadrupled in the past year, and he “resigned” again.

Joined Gaikai (outside the sea), a cloud gaming technology company, and did not know why he left within two years (later Gaikai was acquired by Sony and became the later PlayStation cloud gaming service PS Now).

He joined Microsoft again, and it is rumored that he helped the Xbox One launch sales less than half of the PS4, and he “left” after three years.

Joined Google in 2018 and was in charge of the Stadia business.

Game media “Video Game breaking latest news” commented on Harrison:

Harrison is the big mystery of the gaming world, he has been failing and getting promoted over the past 20 years. Except for the man who insisted on hiring him, everyone was baffled.

Of course, he screwed up Stadia this time, maybe he was helping the former club he failed. By the way, Harrison’s experience is reminiscent of another well-known high-level executive in the technology industry: Stephen Elop, who has held high positions in Microsoft and NOKIA successively, brought down the mobile phone divisions of the two companies, and almost became the CEO of Microsoft.

Despite Google’s scolding, there are still a few people in the industry who give Google and Stadia the best possible evaluation. Joe Blackburn, senior executive of well-known game developer Bungie and director of “Destiny 2”, said that the epidemic has had a great impact on the working environment in the past two years. In order to protect the health of employees, many developers have to work from home. Stadia appears, especially the various tools provided package to improve the remote development and collaboration efficiency of the Bungie team.

“I know this news is very sad for many of my friends. I want to thank Stadia for their help in the development process.”

Destiny 2 is one of the few multiplayer battle games that Stadia supports. Stadia has more than 5,000 online users at the same time, which is higher than the 3,000 online users of another Bungie game “Halo: Infinite” on the Steam platform.

My favorite of all my critics is from Ron Amadeo, Ars Technica’s Google-specific reporter:

Google’s self-fulfilling prophecy came true again: no one used Stadia because everyone thought Google would kill it; Google was forced to kill Stadia because no one used it. Today’s notorious tradition kills yet another home service…I really don’t know if Google can fix this in its lifetime.

He also added:

I think from now on, Google will have to include a product support term commitment when releasing products.

Netizen Consigno’s tweet is very close to the author’s idea:

I don’t regret escorting Stadia, and I don’t regret sharing my love for Stadia. I don’t regret meeting new people at Stadia and being part of the community. What I regret is that I actually trusted Google. That’s all.

When Google killed Google Reader, Picasa, G+, Inbox, it was long overdue to take back its trust in Google. Maybe it’s not too late to take it back today.

