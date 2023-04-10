Humankind is the architect of its incessant evolution. From a technological point of view to date, some elements linked to this continuous change derive from digitization and from’Artificial intelligence. In this ever-changing panorama, moments of confrontation become fundamental: to understand and learn about the latest trends, follow their evolutions and overcome their problems.

That’s what the “We Make Future”, the International Fair on Technological and Digital Innovation, scheduled at the Rimini fair from 15 to 17 June 2023. The’eleventh edition of the WMF intends to intercept digital-tech trends in three days of sharing, training and information.





An exhibition spread over ten pavilions, with delegations from 70 countries ready to exchange views, in a virtuous dialogue between the Italian and international markets through B2B meetings, business matching and job interviews right in the’European year of skills in which WMF focuses on digital ones.

«From this’year we have become a certified international fair – underlines Cosmano Lombardo CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of the WMF – In June we will welcome realities and players from all over the world: international corporates, investment funds and startups, but also institutional and territorial delegations from’Italy and from’abroad, thanks to close collaborations throughout the’year with the Festival roadshows. The new frontiers of’Artificial intelligence, robotics and digital technologies will be available to the participants and to the realities that want to discover them”.





On the main stage is Sir Tim Berners-Lee, l’inventor of the World Wide Web, a tool that has revolutionized the reality in which we live. In addition to Berners-Lee, the Spanish naturalized American sociologist and politician Manuel Castells, Jerry Kaplan AI expert and Silicon Valley pioneer, Rika Nakazawa Global Vice President of NTT and Monica Orsino Senior Client Development and Training Manager of Microsoft are expected.

Among the many international realities and brands, INTEL, ESA – European Space Agency, IIT – Italian Institute of Technology and WWF are confirmed, while among the institutional figures are expected Francesco Ubertini President of CINECA, the Magistrate Nicola Gratteri, the State Attorney Giuseppe Lombardo , the president of INFN Antonio Zoccoli el’Swedish Ambassador Jan Björklund.





Of the three days from the Mainstage, one is conducted by’application of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Sophia, the most advanced humanoid robot in the world, together with Lombardo. And we still don’t overlook the multiplicity of thematic districts between AI, sustainability and climate change as well as more than 80 internships on Web Marketing and Innovation, appointments that explore topics such as Metaverse, NFT, Aerospace, Creator Economy and E-commerce and much other. Cosmano Lombardo summarizes the WMF as follows: «We are a platform for the future».

After more than 300 exhibitors from 49 countries of the’2022 edition the pavilions of the international fair dedicated to innovation will once again be a must for all companies operating in the sectors affected by digital innovation: from’artificial intelligence to robotics, from deep tech to martech, from international startups to the digital world up to the space economy.

L’eleventh edition of the WMF, scheduled from 15 to 17 June at the Rimini fair, will in fact intercept all the digital-tech trends, a’a unique opportunity for sharing, training and information for an event that has become an international reference point and networking platform between companies, businesses, institutions, startups, innovators and makers. The 3-day calendar is extremely rich and has already revealed around 300 names, but around 1,000 are expected.