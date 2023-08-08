The latest addition to WhatsApp: you can now share your screen

With a post on Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg announced a new feature of WhatsAppthe popular instant messaging app controlled by Meta.

“We are introducing the possibility of share screen during a video call” wrote the founder of Facebook, attaching an image showing a smartphone on which the new function is active.

Just press the “Share” icon, during a video connection with one or more people, to show the other interlocutors slides, work documents, but also photos. You can choose to share a specific application or to show the entire screen of your smartphone.

In the comments to Zuckerberg’s post, enthusiastic reactions can be read. “This will change everything – writes Martin Beck Nworah – Especially when I want to show someone a document during the video call. Now I have to send the document separately. And then wait for that person to download the file and be able to comment on it.”

To facilitate the new feature, WhatsApp users will now be able to make their own video calls even horizontallyand therefore in landscape mode, to better distribute the display in case there is a need to share text, images or even videos (think of sharing the YouTube app).

The “Share screen” function – available for both iOS and Android devices – marks a decisive step by Meta towards business users of WhatsApp. In fact, screen sharing is a strong point of the most used platforms for video calls: from Teams all the way to Zoom.

