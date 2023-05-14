The latest data from the App Store: Developers with less than 1 million downloads have seen their revenue grow by 71% in the past two years

If you have an idea, understand program development, or have a good partner, then being a developer seems to be a good choice. At present, the Android mobile phone market has about 3 billion users, while the iOS mobile market exceeds 2 billion. The latest research report shows that “small developers” with annual income of less than $1 million and annual downloads of less than 1 million will see their revenue grow by 71% between 2020 and 2022.

The new study “App Store Small Business Developers and App Developers in 2022″ pointed out that since 2020, the income growth rate of small developers active in the store has exceeded that of large developers. Additionally, small developers accounted for more than 90% of all developers on the App Store and saw revenue growth across all app categories. Health and fitness, sports and lifestyle apps from small business developers, in particular, have more than doubled their revenue over the past two-year period.

Benefit from the global reach of the App Store in 175 countries and more than 40 languages, and Apple’s installed base of more than 2 billion active devices worldwide. Nearly 80% of small developers will be active on multiple storefronts in 2022, and approximately 40% of total app downloads for all small developers will come from users outside the developer’s home country. Additionally, economists have found that developers who monetize their apps by selling digital goods and services across multiple storefronts earn revenue from users in more than 40 storefronts on average.

Research also shows that the App Store helps developers grow beyond small teams, expand business scale, and build global influence. Many developers who sell digital goods and services on the App Store and earn more than $1 million in 2022 were previously small developers. Of these global developers, 40% were not on the App Store five years ago, or were earning less than $10,000 five years ago.

The data also shows that in the past year, about 25% of this new developer came from Europe, 23% from mainland China, 14% from the United States, 4% from Japan, and 35% from other regions, including South Korea, India and Brazil. .

In addition to routine App Store lectures, Ask Apple and Tech Talks series of activities, as well as including software development kits (SDKs) and more than 250,000 APIs, among the developer community, Apple offers multiple plans to support the App Store Small developers on the Internet, including the App Store Small Business Program, Apple Entrepreneur Camp, App Accelerators, App Store Foundations Program, and Apple Developer Academies, including helping developers develop on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS app.