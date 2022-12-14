In video games, and perhaps especially in larger RPGs, there are a lot of assets that can be crafted. Everything from flower beds and door frames to furniture had to be modeled in 3D, which often required artists to cut a few corners here and there. Sometimes this can lead to unexpected results.

As first reported by Kotaku, at least one asset in Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion could have benefited from some extra work before being incorporated into the game.

The asset in question is a painting, which you can find hanging on the wall of a luxurious mansion in the eighth chapter of the game. This is actually a real 1881 painting by British artist John Crowther, offering a view of the Ludgate Circus in London. However, the in-game painting includes some extras in the form of watermarks from Getty Images.

Now, Getty Images is a company that provides stock photography, and since the low-res painting still contains a watermark, it’s likely that a Square Enix employee simply downloaded it from the internet and didn’t bother to remove it or pay for a license.

This is just speculation though, as Square Enix has yet to respond to Kotaku’s request for comment.