Seiya Co., Ltd. announced that Marvelous Inc.’s Nintendo Switch™ game software “Ranch Story Welcome!” A Beautiful Life” released the latest game information.

■Preface

That was decades ago.

A place far away from towns and over mountains and mountains – “Forgotten Valley”.

The first time I learned about this world was when I was sorting out my father’s belongings.

As the sun rises, the fields are sprinkled with water to cultivate vegetables.

Take care of poultry such as cows and chickens, and take a leisurely fishing break when you are tired.

The picture pictured in the mind,

It was a popular leisure life TV program at the time.

So I immediately ran to buy letterhead and wrote to my father’s friend.

Communicate that I want to try running a ranch.





■Experience ranch, family and another life.

You will run a small ranch in the “Forgotten Valley”, a mountain village far away from the big city, and live a different life surrounded by animals, crops, residents with rich personalities, and new family members.

・Memories to accompany family members

In the “Valley of Forgotten” life, if you meet and get married with a beautiful partner, if you welcome a new life, what awaits you is a beautiful life. Spending family time together, occasionally helping out with your ranch, and watching your kids grow and become self-reliant…

Create memories of a lifetime with your family!





・The story is woven from all 6 chapters

The passage of time in this work is composed of all 6 chapters. You will experience decades of life from youth to old age. In the “Valley of Forgotten” where people and things will move with time, let’s live a beautiful life with your family!

“The Beginning Chapter”

Start ranch life! Maybe meet your partner…



“Chapter of Birth”

Partners and children become family, and life becomes more lively!



“Chapter of Grace”

Gradually get used to the life in the “Forgotten Valley”.



“Playful Chapter”

Children are entering puberty, and there will be some conflicts in life…



“Chapter of Departure”

Children also begin to learn to think about their future.



“Chapter of Twilight”

Live a leisurely life with your partner…

■Enjoy every day of the ranch life♪

You can farm and take care of animals on this new ranch, and you can do a lot of things every day. As the story progresses, the animals that can be raised and the amenities that can be built will increase, gradually filling your ranch. But don’t worry. This time, let me introduce you to the two basic elements of ranch life!

・Agricultural basics

Ranch life starts with farming!

With uninterrupted care every day, you can grow nutritious crops.

soil preparation

Only soft soil can grow crops!

First, use a hoe to plow the fields.

The trick to ploughing the ground well is to use the hoe continuously.

sowing

Sow the seeds in the cultivated land.

After charging, you can sow seeds in one go.

It should be noted that seeds have their specific development season and planting soil!

watering

Use a waterer to water crops every day.

You can judge whether you need watering according to the color of the soil in the field!

Of course, you don’t need watering when it rains.



harvest

When the crops bloom and bear fruit, they can be harvested!

Root vegetables such as turnips and sweet potatoes are ripe once the ground blooms.

As long as you use a good sickle, you can harvest crops in one go.

after harvest

You can sell crops for money!

Others can be eaten directly, prepared as a meal, or given to others, and there are many free uses.

If you give your crops to someone who is proficient in farming, you might be able to hear their thoughts.

・Dairy basics

There are 9 kinds of animals that can be raised on the ranch!

Caring for animals with love is the secret to obtaining high-quality dairy products.

grazing

When the weather is fine, ring the bells to graze the animals!

It can relieve their stress, and they will also eat grass on their own.

But once it rains, let them go back to the hut before it affects their health.

feeding feed

Animals need to eat every day!

Animals cannot obtain dairy products when they are fasting, so feeding should not be interrupted.

Put grass in front of the cows and they will eat directly.

comminicate

Through regular interaction with animals, you can raise them with love!

Remember to brush them and rub their cheeks frequently.

But if you disturb their sleep, it will affect their mood.

Harvest

You can get milk, eggs, and wool from the animals raised on the ranch!

Animals live a healthy life every day and under the loving cultivation, the quality of the dairy products produced can also improve and get good reviews.

dairy products

You can sell dairy products for money!

Others can also be eaten directly, made into dishes, processed into cheese or cream, and given to others, so there are many free uses.

If you give dairy products to someone who is proficient in dairy farming, you may still hear their thoughts.

■Differences from “Ranch Story Beautiful Life”♪

About 20 years have passed since the release of “Ranch Story”.

Here we introduce the charm of the “Forgotten Valley” that has become even more wonderful!

・More memories can be created ♪

More than 70 new events have been added.

Let the player’s new life in this “Forgotten Valley” be more colorful and create more beautiful memories.



・You can choose the gender of the protagonist♪

The gender of the protagonist can be selected from “Male”, “Female”, and “Other”.

In addition, regardless of gender, it is also possible to form a family with a candidate for marriage who deepens the bond.

And more to see! Please look forward to follow-up news!

There are many other more wonderful elements! In the future, we will introduce new elements of the reborn “Forgotten Valley” to you one after another, so stay tuned for updates!

■About the “Ranch Story” series

“Ranch Story” is a game that allows you to grow vegetables and fruits, take care of animals, etc.

Meet the town residents, fall in love, etc., and enjoy the “warm life game” of a complete ranch life.

■About “Ranch Story Beautiful Life”

In 2003, the tenth work released on the Nintendo GameCube platform – “The Beautiful Life of Ranch Story”,

It is a work that features a long life of 30 years on a ranch.

This work, which has a place in the hearts of many ranchers, has become more and more reborn in time and space spanning 20 years.

Plus exciting!

