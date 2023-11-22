“The latest James Webb image reveals new features of the heart of the Milky Way” | Daily List

The latest image from the James Webb Space Telescope has astounded astronomers with unprecedented detail of a portion of our galaxy’s dense center, revealing never-before-seen features that have yet to be explained. Known as Sagittarius C (Sgr C), this star formation region is located about 300 light-years from the central supermassive black hole of the Milky Way, Sagittarius A*. The European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA both reported on this groundbreaking discovery.

According to Samuel Crowe, a researcher at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, the infrared data obtained by Webb has provided a level of resolution and sensitivity that has never been achieved before, allowing scientists to witness many features for the first time. Jonathan Tan, also from the University of Virginia, described the galactic center as the most extreme environment in our Milky Way, where current theories on star formation can be put to the most rigorous test.

Using data from Webb’s near-infrared camera (NIRCam), the researchers were able to capture never-before-seen details of the galactic center. The image includes a cluster of protostars, which are stars that are still forming and gaining mass, and are producing outflows that glow amidst a dark infrared cloud. At the heart of this young cluster is a massive protostar with a mass 30 times that of our sun.

The image also reveals small dark clouds in the infrared, which look like holes in the star field and are where future stars are being formed. Large-scale emission from ionized hydrogen surrounding the bottom of the dark cloud was captured in cyan in the image. The large extent of this region, as shown by Webb, has surprised scientists and raised the need for further investigation.

Additionally, needle-like structures in ionized hydrogen were captured in the image. These structures appear to be oriented “chaotically” in many directions, presenting another feature that scientists plan to examine further.

Overall, this latest image from the James Webb Space Telescope has provided groundbreaking insights into our galaxy’s dense center, shedding light on previously unseen features and raising new questions for the scientific community.

