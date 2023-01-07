The next-generation LaCie Mobile Drive combines form and function to deliver a top-notch, all-around experience.

LaCie, a high-end brand of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), announced the launch of a new generation of LaCie Mobile Drive in Taiwan, the latest member of its popular external hard drive product line. Trusted by design-conscious users and creative professionals alike since its inception, LaCie continues to deliver distinctive storage solutions where form and function complement each other for a top-notch, all-around experience.

In keeping with the LaCie brand spirit, the LaCie Mobile Drive is designed and constructed for high durability. The enclosure features Neil Poulton’s innovative design, enhanced by the use of strong aluminum for the chassis. The new generation of LaCie Mobile Drive implements the spirit of sustainability, using post-consumer recycled aluminum metal and plastic materials (Post-Consumer Recycled), and the outer box packaging is also made of recycled cardboard.

Neil Poulton, a LaCie designer since 1992, said, “The new LaCie Mobile Drive is a product that is simply brilliant. It is a classic LaCie line, with high-quality materials, clean lines, and a solid design. The details of the housing are elegant.” Beautiful and made with forward-thinking post-consumer recycled and sustainable materials. After nearly 30 years of continuous collaboration with LaCie, the Mobile Drive brings back the excitement we get when we launch a new design. There are moments when you feel yourself The design is just right!”

Available in capacities up to 5TB, the new LaCie Mobile Drive is easy to take anywhere and is compatible with PC, Mac and iPad USB-C. With one-click automatic backup function, the file storage operation is extremely smooth, and the USB-C can provide file transfer speeds up to 130MB per second, bringing a hassle-free user experience. LaCie Mobile Drive includes LaCie Toolkit software for on-demand or scheduled backups and a one-month Adobe Creative Cloud full-app plan1. The accompanying three-year limited warranty and three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services (data rescue service) allow consumers to enjoy long-term peace of mind, without worrying about data loss and save the cost of data rescue.

LaCie Mobile Drive will be listed in designated distribution channels in Taiwan, with suggested prices of NT$3,788 (2TB), NT$5,488 (4TB), and NT$6,188 (5TB).