Since “Hogwarts Inheritance” opened for pre-order deluxe edition players on February 7th, this open-world game adapted from “Harry Potter” has rapidly developed a mod community on the PC platform. From technical mods that improve optimization issues and enhance picture quality before the official release of the correction file, to spoof mods that change wands into pistols, flying brooms into Thomas the Tank Engine or Shrek, and even add players to have The wanted mods that may have been captured in Azkaban have further expanded this already quite large game. And now, a new mod gives players the chance to pronounce classic spells from the Harry Potter series themselves, however, just like the original, the pronunciation must be quite accurate.

According to a report from PC Gamer website, this voice-activated spell mod called “voice spells” was launched on the Nexus Mods website last week, and the number of downloads has exceeded 300. According to the description in the module introduction, this set of tools allows players to use voice control to cast the magic spells in “Hogwarts Inheritance”, and also provides some options that can be adjusted by themselves.

Screenshots from the mod’s official website showing how the “voice spells” modding tool works. This kit can be divided into four independent blocks, each block has four slots, just like how the magic spell skill set works in the game. Players only need to bind the magic spell they want to use to the correct block and slot first, and then they can use voice control to cast it in the game. It is worth noting that if the player is tired of shouting spells, he can still use the original button operation.

For players who are considering whether to pretend or not, PCGamer also attached an actual game screen in the report. However, judging from this game screen, there is a considerable delay between the voice control and the actual casting of spells in this set of modules, especially the protective spell “Heartbreaker”, which takes a lot of reaction time. Obviously, if you encounter too many enemies or boss fights, the practicality of this mod is actually not high.

Even so, for fans of the “Harry Potter” series, it is possible to recite the floating spells “Wenkadianlaweiasa” and “Lifting” and “Lu Mosi” to light up the wand in the game. Supporting spells to solve puzzles, or yelling the death-killing spell “ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh” at enemies is still a pretty fun experience.

It is worth noting that this mod has somehow been flagged by the site’s antivirus scanning system on the Nexus Mods website, making it temporarily impossible for players to download it directly from this website. According to the remarks on the Nexus website, although this does not necessarily mean that the “voice spells” mod contains viruses or malicious programs, the site still cannot guarantee the safety of the mod. However, PCGamer stated that players can still download this mod tool on third-party websites, and it will not be judged as a virus by Windows or other antivirus software, but like all other mods and other modifications, the reporter also Can’t guarantee that players can absolutely use it safely.