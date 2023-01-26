The latest rumors of PS5 Pro, as soon as April this year, it will be announced that the performance of the liquid cooling system will be further improved｜The problem of insufficient supply of PS5 has finally been resolved. Now that the PS5 host has been “free to buy”, everyone naturally began to pay attention to the half-generation upgrade of PS5 “Slim” ” and “Pro”, and recently there are new rumors of PS5 Pro in foreign countries.



It is said that a PC-like liquid cooling system will be used to support 2160P 120FPS

According to a report from the foreign technology/game website “PhonAndroid”, it said that it received an anonymous informant’s revelation that Sony will release a new model of PS5 host as early as April this year, and it is not a “Slim” version that will not change much in hardware performance. It will be the Pro version with greatly improved performance. The news continued that the PS5 Pro will use a new AMD processor, and it will go further than the liquid metal heat dissipation of the original PS5. It will use a liquid cooling system similar to the current common gaming PCs to further improve thermal performance.

Concept image of PS5 Slim/Pro (web image)

It is worth mentioning thatRelated news pagesIt is currently inaccessible. When trying to enter the website, it will display a “Connection timed out” error; however, relevant reports can be found in the Google Pages archives, and the link to the report shared by its official Twitter still exists.

https://twitter.com/phonandroid/status/1617426778418741248

Past PS5 Pro revelations/rumours have GPU performance similar to Radeon RX 7700XT, more advanced ray tracing and rendering technology, and rumors that it will officially support 2160p, up to 2160p 120FPS output, and even rumored to support 8K resolution Wait. In view of the fact that many players like to connect PS5 to a computer screen instead of a TV, and 2K (2160p) is a very popular type of computer screen, it would be a good news if PS5 Pro can officially support 2K Features.

The reporter’s personal opinion is that the PS5 Pro will of course be launched sooner or later, but now that the supply of PS5 has finally caught up with the demand, I believe that Sony will not announce a new model in April this year so as not to affect the current PS5. sales. Personally, it is estimated that it will not be announced until this fall at the earliest, and it will be more reasonable to start selling in peak consumer seasons such as Black Friday/Christmas. The credibility of this rumor is not high, but it is okay to look at it as a topic.

