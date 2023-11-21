The latest race of Kyle Vogt, the robotaxi marathon runner

Yesterday, while Sam Altman returned to the scene, going from fired at OpenAI to super executive at Microsoft in 48 hours, another young star of artificial intelligence (and of a certain Silicon Valley culture), took his leave: his name Kyle Vogt is 38 years oldis from Kansas City and was the co-founder of the most ambitious robotaxi project in the world.

Robotaxis are self-driving taxis, thanks to artificial intelligence. He has been talking about it with intermittent enthusiasm for several years. At one point even Elon Musk said that in 2020 we would have a million robotaxis on our streets. Then he forgot about it. And the flag remained in the hands of this young technologist who had dreamed of creating self-driving cars since he was a child: Human beings drive so badly, he used to say.

Vogt studied robotics at MIT in Boston and in 2013, after having created several successful startups, he realized his dream and founded Cruise in his home garage. Three years later the giant General Motors bought 80% of the company from him for a billion dollars, but left Vogt at the helm. His star shines brighter and brighter: while the first robotaxis arrive on American streets, he has time to produce two documentaries of success on the importance of don’t eat meat in a balanced diet (they’re called The Game Changers e Meat the Future) and accomplishes an incredible feat: completes 7 marathons on 7 continents, from Antarctica to Australiain just 4 days (his goal was to do it in 77 orebecause it sounded good with the 7 marathons and the 7 continents: it will take 81, plus 38 minutes and 46 seconds).

It looked great. Nothing seemed to be able to stop him. But then his robotaxis started having problems. Accidents, sometimes serious, road blocks, unexpected behavior. But above all it was discovered that every 5 kilometers a human being had to intervene to fix some problem. The fact is, self-driving cars are perfect until something unexpected happens. Then they are wrong. They make mistakes because this is how they learn, Vogt said. Which is correct, it’s the way to train an artificial intelligence, but if he doesn’t kill someone in the meantime. There are now hundreds of robotaxis in Cruise’s depots they wait to know what will become of them.

