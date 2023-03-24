After numerous delays, Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon, which developed The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, have announced that the game will be available on May 25th.

The background of “Magic World: Gollum” is the parallel world before “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”, which tells the story of Gollum, played by the player, looking for the Supreme Lord of the Rings. The game was originally expected to launch in 2021, but has been delayed several times.

However, according to foreign media VGC editor Jordan Middler’s impressions of the beta version, the gameplay of this work is quite outdated, and although the production team emphasized to them that this is not a stealth game, there are indeed many stealth game designs in the game ( Like failing immediately if discovered by a guard).

In addition, although the action of the character is not bad, the game strongly marks the route that the player should take, so it feels a bit like being led by the player by the game. In addition, although there is a system similar to good and evil in the game, this choice seems a bit redundant when you know that Gulu will kill everyone who snatches his treasure.

But the game also has a good part, that is, the scenery in Middle-earth is quite beautifully depicted. VGC said that there are incredible details in the picture, such as the portraits on the corridors of Balador (Sauron Fortress), with Tolkien’s most branched The characters mentioned in the work.

In addition, Gollum’s voice acting is also very good, so if you hate Gollum’s voice, then you shouldn’t be able to play it. For the real machine screen, you can refer to the video shot by IGN below.

Disgaea: Gollum will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam, Epic Store) on May 25. The Switch version will be released later this year.