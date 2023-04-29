The latest renderings of the iPhone 15 Pro / Max, the new mute button is eye-catching

According to the latest news from foreign technology media 9to5Mac @ianzelbo, a new iPhone 15 Pro rendering has been redrawn through some details given by the MFi accessory manufacturer and CAD data. The same, but there are two notable changes in the appearance of the model. The 9to5Mac media also obtained through MFi manufacturers that the iPhone 15 Pro series will be equipped with special “touch buttons.”

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the new long strip “touch button” was abandoned due to production problems, and the new machine still uses the classic volume button. Today, 9to5Mac obtained a CAD file that confirms the change, but the “mute button” remains.

There are still differences with the solid-state buttons that everyone has been expecting, and Apple seems to be returning to the traditional independent volume button design. But this year, the iPhone 15 Pro will have a big change with a new mute button.

The mute button replaces the mute switch in the iPhone 14 Pro, and it has some added extra functionality, similar to the action button on the Apple Watch Ultra.

It is worth noting that in order to distinguish the iPhone 15 Pro series from the iPhone 15 models, Apple continues to use the traditional switch design for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

In the latest renderings, the rear camera of the iPhone is less convex than in previous images, which looks reasonable. Although this year’s is still very convex, it is not as exaggerated as before.

In terms of camera, the iPhone 15 Pro series will use a 48-megapixel outsole main mirror similar to the iPhone 14 Pro series. But it is worth mentioning that this series will be equipped with a periscope zoom lens with an optical zoom of 5-6 times, while the highest optical zoom of the iPhone 14 Pro is 3 times, which may be the reason for the convex lens.

This rendering not only shows the new mute button and rear lens, but also confirms many previous design details, such as narrowed borders, the entire frame of the new phone looks much rounder than the iPhone 14 series, and will also use USB -C interface.