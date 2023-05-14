Although Google launched the first foldable Pixel mobile phone — Pixel Fold has not been introduced to the Taiwanese mobile phone market, but after Google also launched a foldable screen mobile phone, foreign media Bloomberg said that at this stage, only Apple is the only mainstream mobile phone brand that has not launched a foldable one. smartphone. So when might the folding iPhone be launched? And what features it might have, keep reading this article for the latest rumors right now!

The latest rumors about a folding iPhone are sorted out, just after Google unveils the Pixel Fold

In the smartphone market with foldable screens in recent years, in addition to Samsung, brands including Xiaomi, Huawei, vivo, OPPO, Moto and others have launched their own foldable smartphone products. According to foreign media Bloomberg reports, although Apple has started developing foldable iPhones many years ago, executives have not shown much interest in releasing such products.

Like the first-generation iPhone launched in 2007, Apple prefers to offer more advanced devices in already sizable product categories, rather than redesigning the iPhone product line itself. Neil Mawston of Strategy Analytics, a market research firm, also believes that premature release of a foldable iPhone that cannot be sold may affect the already mature iPhone ecosystem.

The latest rumors about a folding iPhone (or iPad?)

There are rumors that Apple is developing a foldable iPhone and a new iPad internally, but these devices have not yet confirmed the day when they will come out. According to previous reports from Tianfeng International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and DSCC CEO Ross Young, Apple’s first foldable product is not expected to be launched until 2025 at the earliest. At present, the detailed specification information about this folding iPhone or iPad is still unclear.

But what might a foldable iPhone or iPad look like?

Folding screen mobile phones currently on the market can be roughly classified into the following three types:

Folded left and right, the fuselage is relatively slender in the folded state, such as: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, Xiaomi MIX Fold series

Folded left and right, the body in the folded state is small and square, such as: OPPO Find N series, Google Pixel series

The clamshell is folded in half, and the folding body is the smallest, such as: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, Motorola Razr 5G

In addition, according to rumors, the folding iPhone (or iPad) will use carbon fiber brackets, mainly because carbon fiber material brackets are lighter and more durable. However, after looking at the “touching” price of $1,799 for Google Pixel Fold, I believe that if Apple really launches the brand’s first foldable mobile device in the future, the price will not be too cheap. Rumors may reach a high price of $2,500. Already more expensive than several powerful Mac computers.

