Since the high-profile game masterpiece “Black Myth: Wukong” was released last summer, there has been no follow-up news for a long time. Now that the Lunar New Year is approaching, the official finally released the game trailer again, and at the same time revealed the official release time.

“Black Myth: Wukong” is produced by the Chinese game developer “Game Science”. It will not only be equipped with the latest game engine “Unreal Engine 5” to enhance the 3D image rendering effect, but also add 4K RTX ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS technology. Whether it is smoothness or fidelity, it is presented at a high standard, which makes many players look forward to this masterpiece of the game.

As the Lunar New Year is approaching, “Game Science” released the latest promotional video of “Black Myth: Wukong”, which tells the story of the protagonist Rabbit buying the game film in an interesting way. What surprises people is the ending time of the game,It will be officially released in the summer of 2024.

