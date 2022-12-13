Home Technology The latest trailer of “FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS” is released suddenly! CBT postponed until summer 2023.
The latest trailer of “FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS” is released suddenly! CBT postponed until summer 2023.

The latest trailer of “FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS” is released suddenly! CBT postponed until summer 2023.

2022 marks the 35th anniversary of Square Enix’s RPG masterpiece Final Fantasy series, so there are really a lot of announcements. rnA few days ago, the latest numbered work “FINAL FANTASY XVI”, which is scheduled to be exclusive to PS5, will be released on June 22, 2023 (Thursday), and pre-orders have already started, so very few people have already pre-ordered, right? rn2022 is the 35th anniversary of the series. As one of the most popular works in the series, “FINAL FANTASY VII” also ushered in the 25th anniversary. It was announced that the title is “FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH”, and it will be released on December 13, 2022 ( “Crisis Core-FINAL FANTASY VII-REUNION” released on Tuesday) has also been announced. rnIn addition, an information trailer for Final Fantasy VII Eternal Crisis was released, which was announced as a new possibility for the remake of Final Fantasy VII, but there has been no further news since June 2022. rnHowever! Just before the release of “Crisis Core -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION”, which will start broadcasting at 20:00 on December 12, 2022 (Monday), the latest trailer was suddenly released!

© 1997, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by Applibot, Inc.
CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA
CHARACTER ILLUSTRATION: LISA FUJISE

