the latest update looks at the camera

Not even a month has passed since the arrival of Nothing Phone(2) in Italy, that Carl Pei’s company has already released the second update for his new smartphone. The latter finally brings with it some major improvements to the device’s camera.

Even the first update of Nothing Phone(2), released even before the smartphone reached the hands of the first customers, in mid-July, had introduced some small improvements to the smartphone camera. L’updatehowever, mainly focused on the Glyph Composer app, which allows you to make ringtones, beat and notification patterns using the phone’s back LEDs.

Instead, NothingOS 2.0.2 focuses on the camera almost exclusively. The first new arrival concerns the shooting mode with the main lens at 50 MP: after the software update, you will notice greater image sharpness, improved management of the stabilization of shots and videos and a more realistic contrast during shooting.

The update also it will improve photos in dimly lit environments and the effect bokeh, probably by acting on the camera’s AI. Similarly, Artificial Intelligence will be able to recognize faces more easily in portrait mode, thus ensuring higher quality shots. Finally, the speed of processing of HDR photos has been increased. The same improvements will also concern the selfie-camera of the smartphone.

As for the new system features, Nothing has implemented some arrangements for prevent the Phone (2) from overheating: in particular, the smartphone will be able to automatically close the apps in the background if the temperature rises excessively.

In addition, the display of some UI elements has been improved, such as the low battery warning and the ones for the pairing Bluetooth of other Nothing products. Along with the update, the security patches and fixes of July 2023which includes some improvements to the quick settings of Bluetooth and Google Wallet.