The stable official version of Google Chrome 110 was officially launched in February. (Picture / Flipping the Internet)

Google has officially launched a new version of Chrome browser version 110 in February, which is suitable for Windows 10/11, Mac, Linux and Chromebook system upgrades. This upgrade focuses on two super practical new features, including: “Memory “Memory Saer” function and “Energy Saving Mode”, which will improve the browser’s resource performance when opening a large number of web pages, such as games that require more performance, audio and video, etc. will be optimized, and at the same time And it will automatically release the memory of idle paging.

In addition, by limiting the background or activity and the visual effects of web pages, the “power saving mode” will save the computer’s power consumption more than the previous version.

It should be noted that with the release of Chrome browser version 110, it will no longer support the security support and function updates of Microsoft’s old systems Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. In the future, if you want to obtain security support and function upgrades of Chrome browser, users of Microsoft operating systems need to use Windows 10 and Windows 11 versions.

For manually opening the Chrome browser version 110, two new functions have been added, the “Memory Saer” function and the “Energy Saving Mode”. The operation methods are as follows:

first step,First enter “chrome://flags” in the Chrome address bar, and search for chrome://flags/#battery-saver-mode-available and chrome://flags/#high-efficiency-mode-available respectively, and manually adjust the default values ​​of these two functions to “enabled” . Then restart your browser.

(Pictured is a screenshot of the computer web page)

In the second step, atChromeSetting menu to further open “memory saving”、

After completing the first step, and then opening the Chrome settings page, you will see a new “Performance” tab in the sidebar. Manually check “Save memory” to be on, which can provide more computer resources for tabs and other applications in the settings, and keep Chrome running quickly. In addition, when switching back to an idle tab, the tab will automatically return to the “in use” state.

Google said that using “Memory Saver” can save about 30% of the memory used by Chrome”, and at the same time, it can also make games, audio and video, etc. that are loading and running pages faster and smoother.

(Pictured is a screenshot of the computer web page)

The third step is toChromeSetting menu to further turn on the power “energy saving mode”

In addition, when you open Chrome’s settings page, you will see a new “performance” tab in the sidebar. Manually check the “Energy Saving Mode” of “Power” to enable, and provide two manual options for customization, such as: only turn on when the battery power is below 20%, or turn on when the computer is unplugged.

