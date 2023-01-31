The PlayStation® 5 version will also be released on the same day!

Release the latest information on beautiful animals and new crops in one fell swoop!

Seya Co., Ltd. announced that Marvelous Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch™ game software “Harvest Moon Welcome!” “Life is Beautiful” will be released on June 22 (Thu).

In addition, the PlayStation® 5 version will also be released on the same day.

The latest information about this work was released on the official website of “Harvest Moon Welcome! Life is Beautiful” today. This time, the information about the ranch life in “Valley of Forgotten”, as well as the latest information about the animals and crops that appear wonderfully in this work, are released.

This is a remake of “Harvest Moon” released in 2003, and it is also the latest work in the “Harvest Moon” series that has added many wonderful new elements. Taking the settlement “Forgotten Valley” in the valley as the stage, a brand-new “warm pasture life” that has lasted for decades will start!

Be sure to check out the official website, which has greatly updated details such as bonuses.

https://asia.sega.com/bokumono/welcome/cht/

◆『Harvest Moon Welcome! “Life is Beautiful” announces the latest information!

Here we introduce 2 new elements of “Valley of Forgotten” that have been reborn with a little change♪

Twenty years after “Harvest Moon” was released in 2003, “Valley of Forgotten” has become more colorful and beautiful. This time, we will introduce some attractive fashion elements and information about new crops and animals.

・It became possible to dress up more stylishly♪

You can choose matching clothes, hairstyles and hair colors according to the season and mood.

Create your own style of appearance and enjoy ranch life♪



・Many beautiful animals and new crops have been added♪

In order to enrich your ranch life, dairy farmers have added goats and sheep to produce young animals; agriculture has also added many types of rare crops.



◆Show you how life on the ranch has become more colorful♪

Here I will introduce you the ranch life in the “Valley of Forgotten”, which has become more diverse and rich!

This time, we will introduce 4 elements that make everyday farming and dairy farming easier, and elements that make everyday life more exciting and joyful♪

・Let’s enrich agricultural facilities

While enjoying the life of the ranch, after accumulating funds, let’s have a look at contracting agricultural equipment.

Your ranch life can become more convenient!



・Did new species be found during species improvement? !

After getting acquainted with the Takakura family’s “bite and bite vine” that appeared in the second chapter, you can help improve the varieties of crops.

From slightly exotic crops to never-before-seen rare varieties. Use breed improvement to create a rich variety of farmland!



・Let’s improve dairy farming equipment

While enjoying the life of the ranch, after accumulating good capital, let’s take a look at the dairy farming equipment.

Your ranch life can become more convenient!



・Let’s change the mood

In addition to the ranch, there are many places to play! Excavation of ruins, part-time cooking, land occupation games, etc…

How about getting away from the ranch once in a while and trying to change your mood?



■Introducing 6 new residents with rich personality♪

In the small settlement “Forgotten Valley”, there are many residents with rich personalities!

So many wonderful residents have been introduced so far, but there are 8 more to come! This time, we will introduce 8 more ♪





『Harvest Moon Welcome! The “Forgotten Valley Gallery” is now open on the official website of “Life is Beautiful”!

On the official website of this work, the “Valley of Forgotten Gallery” is now open, and you can view the beautiful photos taken in the “Valley of Forgotten”!

The gallery features new photos from different seasons, including the sun-kissed “Pepper Moon” and the snowy “Indigo Moon” to name a few. Be sure to check it out♪

【Forgotten Valley Gallery】

https://asia.sega.com/bokumono/welcome/cht/gallery/

◆Product information

■A remake of “Harvest Moon: Life is Beautiful”!

Adding new elements makes it more fulfilling and wonderful♪

『Harvest Moon Welcome! “Life is Beautiful” is a re-production of the 2003 Nintendo GameCube game software “Life is Beautiful” on the Nintendo Switch™ platform.

Take the settlement “Forgotten Valley” in the valley as the stage, and spend a leisurely ranch life in it. In addition to retaining the above elements, the update adds new events, crops, and love candidates, and many other new contents! Whether it is a novice player who is new to the “Harvest Moon” series, or an experienced player who has played through the content of “Harvest Moon” all the time, they can spend a full and wonderful day in “Forgotten Valley”.





【Asia Special】

Buy the boxed first release or download and get the protagonist’s costume!

Buy a boxed first release or download and get a free in-game costume for the main character!





※The images are schematic diagrams.

※Contents and designs are subject to change without prior notice. Please forgive me.

※The download code that can obtain additional content can only be used once.

※If you want to use the download serial number, you need to have an Internet connection environment and a Nintendo Account and PlayStation™ Network account.

※Please inquire with each store for the distribution conditions of store bonuses.

※ After receiving the “something sent from the town” from the blue box in front of your house, the protagonist’s costume will be moved to the closet.

※The head of the protagonist’s costume “Raincoat” will be added to the hairstyle.

■About the “Harvest Moon” series

“Harvest Moon” is a game that can grow vegetables and fruits, take care of animals, etc.

Encounter, love, etc., enjoy the “warm life game” of a complete ranch life.

■About “Harvest Moon Story”

The 10th work released on the Nintendo GameCube platform in 2003 – “Harvest Moon Story is Beautiful”, is a game depicting

Painted works featuring 30 long years of life on the ranch.

This work, which has a place in the hearts of many ranch owners, has been reborn and become more exciting in the span of 20 years!

※The screen is the content of the Japanese version of the game under development. The official release product is the traditional Chinese version.

【Product Information】

Product Name: Harvest Moon Welcome!beautiful life

Gaming platform: Nintendo Switch™／PlayStation® 5

Release Date: Expected to be released on June 22, 2023 (Thursday)

Game language: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese・Korean subtitles / Japanese voice

Game category: Warm life game

Number of players: 1 person

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

DevelopmentMarvelous Inc.

Game Rating: Not yet reviewed

Copyright Mark: © 2023 Marvelous Inc. © SEGA

■ The company names and product names described in this article are the registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.