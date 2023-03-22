Home Technology The latest work in the “Super Dimension Warplane Girls” series is scheduled to be released on the console platform in August-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

The latest work in the “Super Dimension Warplane Girls” series is scheduled to be released on the console platform in August-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

“Super Dimension Fighter Girl GameMaker R: Evolution” is the latest console game of the “Super Dimension Fighter Girl” series. It is a rumored work with the adult Neptune as the protagonist. Players can enjoy exploring, upgrading and strengthening with the goddesses. The dungeon and the gameplay of running a game production company.

The story tells the story of the Warring States Period when the game production company was separatist. They failed to gain “faith” in the game sales market, and the game production company died as a result. Will they disappear with the stigma of the goddess of failure? But at this time, a girl who has traveled through many dimensions, “Adult Neptune” appears! 3 goddesses embark on an adventure to revive a lost game company!

More new information about this work will be published exclusively in the “Weekly Famitsu April 6, 2023 Issue” which will be released on March 23.

Fami News report: https://www.famitsu.com/news/202303/22296769.html

