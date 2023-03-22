Home Technology The latest work of the scientific adventure ADV series “Anonymous Code” will soon be available on Steam and support Traditional Chinese- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
Technology

The latest work of the scientific adventure ADV series “Anonymous Code” will soon be available on Steam and support Traditional Chinese- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

by admin
The latest work of the scientific adventure ADV series “Anonymous Code” will soon be available on Steam and support Traditional Chinese- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

“Anonymous Code” is carefully crafted by the production team of “Scientific Adventure ADV Series”, and has spawned the classic “Steins;Gate” series with global sales exceeding 1 million sets, and created countless science fiction based on scientific realism and not limited by reality. Shikura Chiyomaru, the original planner of the adventure masterpiece, joins hands to present the pinnacle of electronic digital entertainment.

The stage of the story is Tokyo Nakano in 2037. The protagonist Takaoka Ayuron and his friend Yumikawa Juji are engaged in hacking work, living in this land that survived the world-class catastrophe “Morning of Sorrow” since February 6, 2036.

On such a day, one day due to some trivial incidents, Bu Lun blurted out to everyone that he had an appointment to “elope” with someone, but in fact it was just nonsense. Unexpectedly, Horon, who originally expected that no one would show up, ran into a mysterious girl “Tao” at the rendezvous point.

Subsequently, the mysterious assailant appeared after Tao.

While Bu Lun and Tao were staging a great escape from the Jedi, he obtained a mysterious application “Save & Read”, which gave him the ability to save a specific moment and restart it like a video game, and the two escaped. I was born. However, all this is just the beginning of a series of events…

The mysterious genius hacker “Cicada3301” and various unsolvable “tasks” thrown out;
“Gain Organ” awakened the frozen earth simulator;
And the group of assassins dispatched by the Vatican’s “513 Sacred Office” secretly planned and instigated.

After the encounter with Tao, Bu Lun was involved in the conspiracies and attempts of all parties, and stood up to face the big event that shook the whole world.

See also  Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition servers permanently shut down on PC - Dark Souls - Gamereactor

What is the truth that can only be seen on the other side after exerting the power of hackers and “archiving & loading”?

“Hack” the infinitely different real world, “read files” to find out the ending to save the world!

This is a story of “hackers” who rewrite the future.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2291020/_/

You may also like

Esprinet grows in Cybersecurity with the distributor Lidera

The Dragon Soul Blade is out of its...

Air conditioners that improve the air quality in...

International Data Center Day celebrates digital services g…

Lovecraftian horror game “Edge of Sanity” is scheduled...

The Internet Archive on trial against US publishing...

Toshiba hard drives, the evolution of technology

Most children in Europe are at risk online

“Sonic Frontier” will be released on March 23,...

The Internet Archive on trial against US publishing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy