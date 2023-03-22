“Anonymous Code” is carefully crafted by the production team of “Scientific Adventure ADV Series”, and has spawned the classic “Steins;Gate” series with global sales exceeding 1 million sets, and created countless science fiction based on scientific realism and not limited by reality. Shikura Chiyomaru, the original planner of the adventure masterpiece, joins hands to present the pinnacle of electronic digital entertainment.

The stage of the story is Tokyo Nakano in 2037. The protagonist Takaoka Ayuron and his friend Yumikawa Juji are engaged in hacking work, living in this land that survived the world-class catastrophe “Morning of Sorrow” since February 6, 2036.

On such a day, one day due to some trivial incidents, Bu Lun blurted out to everyone that he had an appointment to “elope” with someone, but in fact it was just nonsense. Unexpectedly, Horon, who originally expected that no one would show up, ran into a mysterious girl “Tao” at the rendezvous point.

Subsequently, the mysterious assailant appeared after Tao.

While Bu Lun and Tao were staging a great escape from the Jedi, he obtained a mysterious application “Save & Read”, which gave him the ability to save a specific moment and restart it like a video game, and the two escaped. I was born. However, all this is just the beginning of a series of events…

The mysterious genius hacker “Cicada3301” and various unsolvable “tasks” thrown out;

“Gain Organ” awakened the frozen earth simulator;

And the group of assassins dispatched by the Vatican’s “513 Sacred Office” secretly planned and instigated.

After the encounter with Tao, Bu Lun was involved in the conspiracies and attempts of all parties, and stood up to face the big event that shook the whole world.

What is the truth that can only be seen on the other side after exerting the power of hackers and “archiving & loading”?

“Hack” the infinitely different real world, “read files” to find out the ending to save the world!

This is a story of “hackers” who rewrite the future.

