The Legend of Qiao Feng in the Eight Parts of Tianlong, The Second Season of Finding the Murderer, Generations of Wind and Fire, Hanshan Island Sea Battle July Disney+ Taiwan New Movies and Series List Compilation #Disney+ Taiwan (195360)

In the list of films that will be released on Disney+ in July, there is The Legend of Qiao Feng, which is adapted from Jin Yong's works and directed and acted by Donnie Yen. The second season of the Korean drama "Old Murder" will also be released. It describes a successful star policeman who is accidentally involved in a murder case. Disrupt this detective's life. The generation of wind and fire mini-series has a total of 10 short films, inspired by the diverse history and culture of the African continent. After adding aliens, souls and monsters, the new world becomes a never-before-seen Africa. The Korean movie Hansando Naval Battle describes how Admiral Yi Sun-shin repelled nearly 100 Japanese warships in the Hansando Naval Battle in the three major battles of the Japanese invasion of Korea, and successfully fought back to win the victory.

The Legend of Qiao Feng in Tianlong Babu is played by Donnie Yen as the chief director, producer, and Qiao Feng. Qiao Feng was adopted by Qiao Sanhuai and his wife since he was a child. Donnie Yen combined the solid martial arts kung fu with the story content of Tianlong Babu, making the beggar gang in the movie more majestic than in the impression. Judging from the trailer, whether it is a scene or a martial arts scene, it looks very fresh. The Legend of Qiao Feng in Tianlong Babu will be launched on July 8.

In the first season, the criminal policeman Jin Zhailu, who is about to retire, was accidentally involved in a murder case. In order to clear his innocence, he had to restart the old case he had handled. Just after the incident subsided, he did not expect the sudden explosion to disrupt Jin Zhailu’s life again. Finding the Murder in the Old Case is a series of suspense reasoning style, recommended to audiences who like logical reasoning and crime series. The second season of The Old Case will be launched on July 5.

There are 10 episodes of animated short films in Wind and Fire Generation, which show different aspects of African history and culture, and explore the sci-fi world about the future of Africa. Starting from the African perspective, adding advanced technology, aliens, souls and monsters, etc., let The audience can have a deeper understanding of African culture from different perspectives. Wind and Fire Generation will be launched on July 5th.

The Battle of Hansando is a historical movie about the war in Korea. It describes the Korean Wangjin Japanese Invasion in 1592, and the conflict broke out between North Korea and the Japanese army. Only Jeolla’s leftist naval division left Yi sun-shin with the dominant right to attack. The confrontation and combat strategy between Yi sun-shin and the Japanese generals Wakisaka Yasuji added more sparks to the confrontation between the two sides in this war film. In the end, Yi sun-shin successfully cut off the supply line of the Japanese army at sea and won the final victory of the war. Hansand Island Naval Battle will be launched on July 1st.

Old Case Murder Season 2 (Series) Fenghuo Generation (Series)

The Legend of Qiao Feng (Film)

Operation Code: Wolf Hunt (Film)

Big Bear Restaurant Season 2 (Series)

