The Legend of Zelda is to be filmed

The Legend of Zelda is to be filmed

Nintendo seems interested in a cinema implementation with Link and Co.

Image: Nintendo

It was actually only a matter of time: After the huge success of the Super Mario Bros. film, Nintendo has apparently tasted blood and would like to tow its next major video game series onto the big screen. That here the choice on The Legend of Zelda falls should also come as no surprise to anyone. The latest in the series Tears of the Kingdom set the previous sales speed record for a Nintendo game in Europe: A total of 10 million copies were sold over the (digital) shop counter in the first few days – they didn’t even sell that fast Mario Kart or Pokémon!

In a podcast on YouTube, US film reporter Jeff Sneider stated that he knew from a trustworthy source that Nintendo was negotiating with Universal about the rights to a Zelda film adaptation. If this is the case, after the gigantic Super Mario success (most successful film 2023 so far), the next hit of the traditional Japanese company should be almost certain. The project is exciting simply because Link actually appears as a silent protagonist in the games – but this problem was also solved excellently in the Mario film.

What do you want from a The Legend of Zelda movie? What are your hopes and expectations? Write it to us in the comments! You can watch the full 90-minute podcast below. In any case, we are excited to the breaking point and will stay tuned.

