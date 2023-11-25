Home » “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom of Tears” appears and the broomstick Link’s transportation vehicle is +1 | ETtoday Game News | ETtodayAMP
The latest addition to the popular “The Legend of Zelda” series, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”, has caused quite a stir among fans with the introduction of a “flying broomstick” in the game. Utilizing the “Super Hand” function, players are able to create the innovative flying broomstick, almost reaching the level of “magic”.

Set as the sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”, the game takes place in a world where the earth and sky spread. The protagonist, Link, possesses new powers and is faced with navigating the changes in Hyrule throughout the game.

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” incorporates an ability known as the “Ultimate Hand”, which allows players to combine various objects and equipment to create various items. It was through this ability that some players were able to craft the “flying broomsticks”, ushering Hyrule into the age of magic.

Crafted using materials such as Hyrule, branches, and a joystick, the “flying broomstick” operates when Link holds the joystick, causing an electric fan on his head to generate wind and lift the broom off the ground, creating the illusion of a broom flying in the air.

The introduction of the “flying broomstick” has sparked excitement and creativity among players, further adding to the allure of the beloved “The Legend of Zelda” series. With the game’s ability to inspire such inventive gameplay, it’s no wonder the franchise continues to capture the imaginations of fans worldwide.

