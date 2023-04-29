The Legend of Zelda Kingdom of Tears Special Edition Switch OLED host is on sale- PCM

“The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” will be released in mid-May, but the special edition Nintendo Switch (OLED model) “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Version Console” has been released first, in addition to the careful design of the fuselage, and there will be a package peripheral products. The game’s first batch of purchase bonuses will be released at the same time, and Zelda fans who love it should pay attention.

The game “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” will be released on May 12th, and as Nintendo’s own masterpiece, it will also launch an original design theme “Nintendo Switch (OLED style) The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Edition Console” , which will be released first on April 28, with a suggested price of HK$2,740. Watch out for this special edition console”does not include“For the game itself, players who love it should also pay attention to purchasing the physical version or download version of the game.

“Nintendo Switch (OLED style) The Legend of Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom of Zelda Console” is based on the new version of the OLED console, and it is also very suitable for upgrading the old machine users, and the design of the console is also very careful. Let’s take a look at a pair of Joy-cons The main color is changed to a white background with a gold surface, and different texture patterns are printed on the left and right sides, and the hand strap is also accompanied by the same theme color scheme, and the back of the machine also has a low-key circular pattern with a little frosted feel. As for the base, it is also based on the white color of the OLED version, and the golden heraldry pattern is printed on it very carefully.

Must-buy themed controllers and carrying cases

In addition to the console, there is also the Nintendo Switch Pro controller “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”. Compared with the Joy-con, it feels better when playing in TV Mode. The same translucent handle has patterns printed on the surface, and the handle The left and right are divided into black and white. There is also a themed carrying case with protective stickers, players who have released a new machine may wish to consider it.

List of designated store bonuses

Similarly, there will be the first batch of bonuses when the game is released, and the bonuses for early purchases at designated stores are as follows:

Buy any physical version of the game and get “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” self-sealing storage bag”

Buy the game + amiibo Link or themed controller or themed carrying case, and you will get a “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” carry-on bag”

Buy “Nintendo Switch (OLED style) The Legend of Zelda Kingdom of Tears Version Console” or other versions of Nintendo Switch console + game, get “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom of Tears” table mat

licensed game bonus