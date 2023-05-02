The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears｜5.12 release pre-order date + Nintendo’s latest trailer first look | Shopping discounts | New holidays

The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears｜The highly anticipated Nintendo work “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” will be released on May 12, 2023. Producer Eiji Aonuma has released the physical version of “Kingdom Tears”, There are many new elements in it, Nintendo has also released three trailers, you can see that the game has become richer!
The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears｜New Abilities
The open world concept of “The Legend of Zelda” is definitely the selling point of the game. In addition to playing the main mission, many people will use Link’s various skills to create different possibilities in the land of Hyrule! Producer Eiji Aonuma revealed 4 new abilities of Link in “Tears of the Kingdom”, greatly increasing the fun of the game!
1. Turn things upside down
The first new ability introduced is to apply the object “back in time” to the new work full of empty islands. This ability is very convenient! Players can use this ability to reverse the rocks falling from the sky and lift them into the sky, and everyone can take the rocks to the empty island. In addition to the “flying” function, I believe that “reversing the universe” can also be used on other objects.
2. Ultimate move
Very exciting ability! You can freely combine things in the game, such as combining logs and fans to turn them into electric boats! Eiji Aonuma said that not only boats, but also aircraft, cars, etc. can be created by themselves, allowing everyone to discover more possibilities!
3. Residue construction
The third ability is “residual material construction”, you can combine different objects to make new weapons! For example, branches and rocks, long sticks and spears, etc., can not only enhance the attack power, but also use the original characteristics of the material! The monster material obtained in the new work has also become useful. You can combine bat eyes with archery to become a wooden arrow with tracking function, making the hunting process more convenient!
It is worth noting that the new monster “Golem” that appeared on Sky Island can also get new weapons in various combinations, and unexpected scenes will appear, bringing a new gaming experience!
4. Tsutenjutsu
In the previous work “Breath of the Wild”, there are many scenes that require players to climb mountains and climb, and sometimes it takes a lot of time to reach the top. The last new ability, “Tiantianjutsu”, can pass through the ceiling, even in the cave, it can immediately reach the top of the mountain, saving a lot of time!
When will The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears be released?
Where can I buy The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears?
