The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears｜5.12 release pre-order date + Nintendo’s latest trailer first look | Shopping discounts | New holidays

The open world concept of “The Legend of Zelda” is definitely the selling point of the game. In addition to playing the main mission, many people will use Link’s various skills to create different possibilities in the land of Hyrule! Producer Eiji Aonuma revealed 4 new abilities of Link in “Tears of the Kingdom”, greatly increasing the fun of the game!

1. Turn things upside down

The first new ability introduced is to apply the object “back in time” to the new work full of empty islands. This ability is very convenient! Players can use this ability to reverse the rocks falling from the sky and lift them into the sky, and everyone can take the rocks to the empty island. In addition to the “flying” function, I believe that “reversing the universe” can also be used on other objects.

2. Ultimate move

Very exciting ability! You can freely combine things in the game, such as combining logs and fans to turn them into electric boats! Eiji Aonuma said that not only boats, but also aircraft, cars, etc. can be created by themselves, allowing everyone to discover more possibilities!