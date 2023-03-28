Nintendo today (28th) released a 10-minute video of the real machine trial by producer Eiji Aonuma of “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”, showing the new elements in various games.

The film shows some new elements unique to this work, such as Link’s ability to “reverse the universe”, which reverses the original trajectory of objects, like a rock that originally fell from the sky, and can use this ability to fly Link back to the world. High altitude and then arrived at Sky Island.

Another new ability is “residual material construction”, which is to make two different things into a brand new weapon. For example, you can combine a rock with a bad branch to become a weapon with good attack power and high durability. Higher Hammer. And not only melee weapons, arrows can also create various effects through this mechanism.

Another similar new mechanism “Extreme Hand” can “glue” objects together, like putting several logs together to form a bamboo raft, and adding a fan machine to become a powered bamboo raft . It includes the strange aircraft and cars that have been disclosed before, but they are actually produced by this mechanism. Not native to the game.

Physical effects like its predecessor. These new mechanisms will obviously make combat and exploration more interesting, and it is also a new mechanism for players to use their creativity, and it can even be said to discover the ideas of the production team.

This demonstration also includes the “Tiantian Art” that passes through the ceiling and so on. Of course, some new scenes and monsters are also shown this time. Interested players can watch this video to learn about the new content of “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”.

Finally, Nintendo also released the special OLED Nintendo Switch version of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”, as well as the Pro controller and carrying case. For players, it may be another opportunity to purchase and replace it!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is expected to launch exclusively on Nintendo on May 12.