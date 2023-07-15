Home » The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Tops Nintendo eShop Rankings in First Half of 2023: Capcom Dominates Top 10
The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Tops Nintendo eShop Rankings in First Half of 2023: Capcom Dominates Top 10

The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Tops Nintendo eShop Rankings in First Half of 2023: Capcom Dominates Top 10

Nintendo’s Latest Switch Game Download Rankings Revealed

Nintendo has announced the top game download rankings for the eShop Japan Mall in the first half of 2023, with “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” securing the top spot. This highly anticipated game has been a huge success, boosting sales of “The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild” as well, pushing it to the sixth position on the list.

In addition to Nintendo’s own titles, the Japanese game giant Capcom has also made a strong presence this year. With three new works on the list, Capcom prevented Nintendo from completely dominating the top 10 rankings. Capcom’s “ROCKMAN EXE Collection” Vol1. and Vol2. have successfully attracted old players, claiming the 7th and 5th positions respectively.

Notably, “The Rise of the Monster Hunter” from Capcom, which was launched in March 2021, has maintained its popularity through DLC updates and secured the 9th position on the list, surpassing other popular titles like “Pokémon Zhu/Zi”.

The complete list of 30 games can be found on Nintendo’s official website. Below is the top 10 list of the eShop Japan Mall rankings:

1. The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears
2. Engage
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
4. Spradun 3
5. ROCKMAN EXE Collection Vol1.
6. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
7. ROCKMAN EXE Collection Vol2.
8. Kirby Wii Deluxe Edition
9. Rise of the Monster Hunter
10. “Pokémon Purple”

Nintendo fans are encouraged to visit the official website for the full rankings list.

In related news, Microsoft has recently stirred up the gaming world with news about the next generation of the Switch. According to personal exposure, the next generation of Switch is set to be released early next year. This has caused a stir within the industry and poses a potential challenge for Nintendo in the near future.

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned and download our app to ensure you don’t miss any gaming-related information.

