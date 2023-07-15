The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Tops Nintendo’s Latest Switch Game Download Rankings

Nintendo Dominates First Half of 2023 Switch Game Download Rankings, but Capcom Makes an Impact

Nintendo has recently unveiled the rankings for the top game downloads on the eShop Japan Mall for the first half of 2023, and “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” has claimed the coveted first place. This latest installment in the iconic franchise has received immense popularity, effectively boosting the sales of the older title, “The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild,” which managed to secure the sixth spot on the list.

Nintendo continues to have a stronghold in the gaming market, with their long-standing hit, “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition,” securing the third place. This classic racing game has become a fan favorite, aided by the release of the movie version and additional downloadable content (DLC).

However, it is worth noting that Capcom has made its presence known this year, with three new works making it onto the top 10 list. “ROCKMAN EXE Collection” Vol1. and Vol2. have successfully attracted nostalgic players, occupying the fifth and seventh positions, respectively. These collections include a total of 10 works from the Game Boy Advance (GBA) and Nintendo DS (NDS) systems.

One of Capcom’s highly successful titles, “The Rise of the Monster Hunter,” released in March 2021, has continued to maintain its popularity through regular DLC updates. This has allowed it to surpass other notable titles, such as “Pokémon Zhu/Zi,” and secure the ninth place on the list.

For a complete list of the top 30 game downloads, interested individuals can visit Nintendo’s official website. The top 10 games in the rankings are as follows:

1. The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears

2. Engage

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition

4. Spradun 3

5. ROCKMAN EXE Collection Vol1.

6. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

7. ROCKMAN EXE Collection Vol2.

8. Kirby Wii Deluxe Edition

9. Rise of the Monster Hunter

10. “Pokémon Purple”

In other news, Microsoft has announced its plans for the next generation of the Nintendo Switch console. The tech giant reportedly intends to release the new Switch early next year, putting pressure on Nintendo to deliver innovative features and experiences to stay ahead in the gaming industry.

For more updates and news, be sure to download the official Nintendo app and stay tuned for the latest gaming advancements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

