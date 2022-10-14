※This article talks about the plots of some of Zelda’s works, readers who are afraid of thunder, please read them carefully

The green suit worn by Link, the protagonist of Nintendo’s signature action-adventure masterpiece “The Legend of Zelda” series, can be said to be the character’s most representative look, and he can be seen wearing it in almost every work. such clothing.

At the beginning of the classic series “The Legend of Zelda: The Triangle of Gods”, Link was summoned by Zelda in a dream, and then he immediately got out of bed and went out to explore without changing his clothes. After his uncle is killed, he embarks on an adventure to save the princess. But this development has also made some players wonder if the one Link is wearing is some kind of pajamas.

Also, Link looks pretty close to some kind of nightcap when he wears a hat in the game, especially with what appears to be a velvet ball tucked into the top. Compared with the formal suit his uncle wore before going out, Link’s suit did not look like a relative of a soldier at all. The promotional image in the game part even suggested that Link only wore this robe, Belt and hat, and no pants.

While it’s really weird to have a belt on your pajamas, fighting without pants looks even weirder. In addition, the introduction of the game also mentioned that this green dress has almost no protective effect at all, and even if it is replaced with red or blue clothes with different functions, the appearance will basically not change.

However, a manga series that was serialized in Nintendo Power magazine hinted at a different pajama design: Link wakes up at the beginning of the comic wearing a red pajamas, and then goes out into the in-game pajamas. Set of classic green clothing.

In the concept art for the GBA version of The Legend of Zelda: Triangle of the Gods, he is also wearing a different white pajama. Although Link was suspected of wearing pajamas in the game and went out for an adventure, this setting also made his feeling when he finally found the armor upgrade more meaningful.

If there is a deep meaning behind the official setting, it is even related to Hyrule combat training?

A true fighter is always ready to go to bed, and Link may indeed have to sleep in some kind of leather combat suit because of these trainings, just like many samurai or warriors in real medieval cultural history. According to “The Legend of Zelda” producer Shigeru Miyamoto, the series has always been deeply influenced by medieval sword and magic legends, so such a setting may be a reasonable development.

Whether or not Link actually wears his pajamas and runs to save the world in The Legend of Zelda: Triangle of the Gods, this kind of thinking also makes it difficult for many players to take the game seriously, let alone that he has to wear this Outfit to explore in a variety of sinister environments and dungeons.

However, in addition to the various legends of the Middle Ages, Shigeru Miyamoto has also stated that the original concept of “The Legend of Zelda” was inspired by his childhood adventures in the forests and caves of the Kanto suburbs. Given the structure, if Link is really venturing around in his pajamas, it does add a whimsical feel to the game that many are familiar with.

