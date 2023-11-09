“The Legend of Zelda”: Nintendo announces live-action film

November 8, 2023, 2:34 p.m. | Reading time: 6 minutes

Ever since the successful launch of “The Legend of Zelda – Tears of the Kingdom,” fans have been hoping for a “Zelda” film. The rumors flared up, were denied, the fans continued to fear and are now finally relieved. TECHBOOK knows the hottest information about Nintendo’s current announcement.

The rumor mills have been simmering since September 2023. Two film adaptations of “The Legend of Zelda” are said to be under discussion, once a live-action version and then an animated film. However, there was no official confirmation for a long time. After Nintendo’s “Super Mario Bros” sailed through the cinemas very successfully, the hope of “Zelda” fans for a film was revived and the wait was worth it: Nintendo officially announced a film adaptation of “The Legend of “Zelda”.

This much is already known

Nintendo is specifically planning a live-action film adaptation, but is still keeping many important details under wraps. Both the cast and an approximate release date in cinemas are not yet known. The same applies to the plot and the question of how closely the film will stick to the previous games. Shigeru Miyamoto is confirmed as producer. The Nintendo developer (“The Legend of Zelda,” “Donky Kong,” “Mario Kart”), born in 1952, was also involved in the “Super Mario” film.

For the still untitled “Zelda” film adaptation, he is supported by co-producer Avi Arad and his film studio Arad Productions. Arad has worked as a producer on various Marvel films such as “Venom”, “Spiderman: A new Universe” and “Iron Man”. With “Uncharted” he also produced a film based on a popular game series, albeit with a rather mediocre IMDb rating of 6.3. The choice of films proves that Arad is equally capable of happy action and dark fantasy. Since the “Zelda” material also has potential for both directions, it will remain interesting to see whether the film will be aimed primarily at families or rather at young people and adults. The previous profile of the Nintendo films would speak more for the former. At the same time, the live-action form allows for a more serious tone.

Fan wishes for the cast

According to Nintendo, the director has already been chosen, namely “Maze Runner” veteran Wes Ball. Nintendo is sharing the financing with Sony Pictures Entertainment. So you can see that Nintendo has brought out the big guns in terms of production and will hopefully soon follow suit with the cast. When the rumors about a possible film adaptation were discussed on X (formerly Twitter) in September, the first fans already came forward with casting requests. Tom Holland seems to be the favorite for many to play the pointy-eared warrior. Producer Arad had worked with Holland several times, including on “Spiderman” and “Uncharted,” in which Holland played the young Nathan Drake. Of course, that in itself doesn’t mean anything, but hope remains.

Rumors about the animated film

“Link” and “Zelda” have been entertaining the video game world for decades. He as the brave warrior with the magic sword, she – at least in the newer games – as the princess with mystical powers. This recipe for success has already brought joy to many gamers and will soon be appearing as a live-action film on the big screen. But what about an animated film?

The enthusiasm for the adventures of Link and Zelda is still unbroken, which is always a good prerequisite for a film adaptation. This is also reflected in the sales of the two current games. “Breath of the Wild” has sold a total of 30 million copies and “Tears of the Kingdom” has sold almost 20 million copies since its release in May 2023 alone. In addition, Zelda is Nintendo’s most famous franchise alongside Mario and Pokémon. It is already becoming apparent that “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” could be the game of the year for the Nintendo Switch (apart from perhaps competition from “Baldur’s Gate 3”).

How likely is an animated film?

According to rumors on X (formerly Twitter), an animated film is actually being planned. A conversation on X between Caleb Williams and the user “MyTimeToShineHello” is responsible for the particularly hot rumor mill in September. Williams is editor-in-chief of Knight Edge Media. “MyTimeToShineHello”, on the other hand, has often proven itself to be a reliable source of insider information in the film sector in the past. The reactions to the tweet are almost universally positive. However, it is also true that gaming films have often proven to be a hot topic in the past.

The enormous response on social media also directly shows the financial potential that a “Zelda” film would have. With grosses of over $1.36 billion, “Super Mario Bros” – Nintendo’s latest foray into the film world – was definitely worth it. An animated film has not yet been officially announced. Neither Nintendo nor Illumination have commented on the speculation. This uncertainty may be a bit of a downer for some fans, but the official confirmation of the live-action film adaptation should still cause euphoria.

