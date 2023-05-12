In Nintendo’s online press conference Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13, the sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”, which was released in 2017 and was widely acclaimed, was finally announced. After a delay, players have been waiting for six years. It’s finally coming out soon! The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears will be available on Switch on May 12, 2023.

The storyline of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will continue the storyline of the previous work, Breath of the Wild, with Link and Princess Zelda as the protagonists. And the theme of adventure in the city in the sky! This film revealed that a large part of the expedition area will be the city in the sky as the main axis.

In addition to the actual play screen display in the film, there are also fragments of stories in the ancient ruins that more or less hint at the events that may happen to the big Boss and Princess Zelda in this sequel! ? The new display screen Players can go to the official Nintendo channel to watch the “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” introduction video.