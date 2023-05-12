Home Technology The Legend of Zelda sequel is coming! The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears 2023/5/12 See you on Switch! | XFastest News
Technology

The Legend of Zelda sequel is coming! The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears 2023/5/12 See you on Switch! | XFastest News

by admin
The Legend of Zelda sequel is coming! The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears 2023/5/12 See you on Switch! | XFastest News

In Nintendo’s online press conference Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13, the sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”, which was released in 2017 and was widely acclaimed, was finally announced. After a delay, players have been waiting for six years. It’s finally coming out soon! The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears will be available on Switch on May 12, 2023.

The storyline of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will continue the storyline of the previous work, Breath of the Wild, with Link and Princess Zelda as the protagonists. And the theme of adventure in the city in the sky! This film revealed that a large part of the expedition area will be the city in the sky as the main axis.

In addition to the actual play screen display in the film, there are also fragments of stories in the ancient ruins that more or less hint at the events that may happen to the big Boss and Princess Zelda in this sequel! ? The new display screen Players can go to the official Nintendo channel to watch the “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” introduction video.

Further reading:

See also  Black holes are gateways to another world with many unknown universes inside? | black holes | unknown universes | universes | portals | ghosts | stars | cosmic mysteries | galaxies |

You may also like

“God of War: Ragnarok” Plot Trailer Released: Theme-Limited...

The telescope? It was invented by Leonardo da...

Amazfit launches GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches,...

Ragnarok’s latest plot trailer, the same DualSense controller...

Nintendo’s own games are not enough, more new...

Surprisingly, “water world” is more common than imagined...

Like a Dragon: Ishin is the next installation...

Nintendo’s own games are not enough, more new...

Following the launch of its predecessor in 2013,...

Waiting for IT Week, Pregliasco (YouTrend) and De...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy