Nintendo announced a new entry in the Legend of Zelda series during the “Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13” broadcast on September 13, 2022. The new work is the sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”, the official name has been announced as “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom》 。The release date for the same work has also been set for Friday, May 12, 2023.
Link’s adventure is back!
After the broadcast of “Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13”, a video of “The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom Tears” was also released on YouTube, if you missed it, you must watch it.
