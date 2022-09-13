Nintendo announced a new entry in the Legend of Zelda series during the “Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13” broadcast on September 13, 2022. The new work is the sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”, the official name has been announced as “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom》 。The release date for the same work has also been set for Friday, May 12, 2023.