Nintendo announced a new entry in the Legend of Zelda series during the “Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13” broadcast on September 13, 2022. The new work is the sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”, the official name has been announced as “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomThe release date for the same work has also been set for Friday, May 12, 2023.

Link’s adventure is back!

After the broadcast of “Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13”, a video of “The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom Tears” was also released on YouTube, if you missed it, you must watch it.

Sorry, this article is currently only available in American English and Japanese.

© Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda and Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo.

