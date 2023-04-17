“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” announced the new generation of heroes “Dewdrop”, “Sido” and “Chuli” character setting paintings “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”

In the story of the previous work, Link joined hands with the four heroes of the Zora, Lite, Gulong and Grude tribes to fight against the disaster Ganon 100 years ago, but unfortunately lost. Link was seriously injured and fell into a deep sleep, and four heroes were killed. After a lapse of 100 years, the revived Link liberated the souls of the four heroes trapped in the four beasts, activated the power of the four beasts to suppress Calamity Ganon, and successfully defeated Calamity Ganon together with Princess Zarda who sealed Calamity Ganon .
In the story of the new work, Link is determined to face the challenge of Ganondorf, the origin of the disaster Ganon. Joining hands with him this time are the new-generation heroes of the four races who appeared in the previous story, including Riju, the young patriarch of the Gerud tribe, and Sidon, the younger brother of Mipha, the former hero of the Zora tribe. , and Tulin, a young warrior of the Lite tribe who adores his father. It is unclear who the new Yingjie of the Gulong tribe is.
These three young heroes of the new generation all appeared in the final promotional video before the launch announced recently.
Game Information
Game Name: The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears
The original name of the game: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom
Game Genre: Action Adventure
Corresponding platform: Nintendo Switch
Release date: May 12, 2023
Suggested selling price: NT$1850
Language version: Traditional Chinese / Japanese / English, etc.
Number of players: 1 person
Age Rating: Protected
Developer: Nintendo
Publisher: Nintendo
Official site: https://www.nintendo.co.jp/zelda/totk/index.html
© Nintendo