“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” announced the new generation of heroes “Dewdrop”, “Sido” and “Chuli” character setting paintings “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”

On the official Twitter last weekend, Nintendo of America announced the new generation of Heroes that will appear in the Nintendo Switch action-adventure game “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” scheduled to be launched on May 12. character setting art.

The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears is the sequel to the critically acclaimed and award-winning The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which launched in March 2017. The story continues the ending of the previous work, describing the new adventures of Link, who successfully defeated Calamity Ganon, and Princess Zelda, who has regained his freedom, in the face of mutations. In addition to the vast land of Hyrule, the stage of adventure also extends to the “Sky Island” in the distant sky. Link the Brave has also gained a new ability.

In the story of the previous work, Link joined hands with the four heroes of the Zora, Lite, Gulong and Grude tribes to fight against the disaster Ganon 100 years ago, but unfortunately lost. Link was seriously injured and fell into a deep sleep, and four heroes were killed. After a lapse of 100 years, the revived Link liberated the souls of the four heroes trapped in the four beasts, activated the power of the four beasts to suppress Calamity Ganon, and successfully defeated Calamity Ganon together with Princess Zarda who sealed Calamity Ganon .

In the story of the new work, Link is determined to face the challenge of Ganondorf, the origin of the disaster Ganon. Joining hands with him this time are the new-generation heroes of the four races who appeared in the previous story, including Riju, the young patriarch of the Gerud tribe, and Sidon, the younger brother of Mipha, the former hero of the Zora tribe. , and Tulin, a young warrior of the Lite tribe who adores his father. It is unclear who the new Yingjie of the Gulong tribe is.

Dew (Riju) Sidon

Chestnut (Tulin)

These three young heroes of the new generation all appeared in the final promotional video before the launch announced recently.

Game Information

Game Name: The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears

The original name of the game: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom

Game Genre: Action Adventure

Corresponding platform: Nintendo Switch

Release date: May 12, 2023

Suggested selling price: NT$1850

Language version: Traditional Chinese / Japanese / English, etc.

Number of players: 1 person

Age Rating: Protected

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Official site: https://www.nintendo.co.jp/zelda/totk/index.html

© Nintendo