Home » “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” announced the new generation of heroes “Dewdrop”, “Sido” and “Chuli” character setting paintings “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”
Technology

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” announced the new generation of heroes “Dewdrop”, “Sido” and “Chuli” character setting paintings “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”

by admin
“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” announced the new generation of heroes “Dewdrop”, “Sido” and “Chuli” character setting paintings “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”
On the official Twitter last weekend, Nintendo of America announced the new generation of Heroes that will appear in the Nintendo Switch action-adventure game “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” scheduled to be launched on May 12. character setting art.

The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears is the sequel to the critically acclaimed and award-winning The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which launched in March 2017. The story continues the ending of the previous work, describing the new adventures of Link, who successfully defeated Calamity Ganon, and Princess Zelda, who has regained his freedom, in the face of mutations. In addition to the vast land of Hyrule, the stage of adventure also extends to the “Sky Island” in the distant sky. Link the Brave has also gained a new ability.

In the story of the previous work, Link joined hands with the four heroes of the Zora, Lite, Gulong and Grude tribes to fight against the disaster Ganon 100 years ago, but unfortunately lost. Link was seriously injured and fell into a deep sleep, and four heroes were killed. After a lapse of 100 years, the revived Link liberated the souls of the four heroes trapped in the four beasts, activated the power of the four beasts to suppress Calamity Ganon, and successfully defeated Calamity Ganon together with Princess Zarda who sealed Calamity Ganon .

In the story of the new work, Link is determined to face the challenge of Ganondorf, the origin of the disaster Ganon. Joining hands with him this time are the new-generation heroes of the four races who appeared in the previous story, including Riju, the young patriarch of the Gerud tribe, and Sidon, the younger brother of Mipha, the former hero of the Zora tribe. , and Tulin, a young warrior of the Lite tribe who adores his father. It is unclear who the new Yingjie of the Gulong tribe is.

See also  Supermassive is already working on its next horror game. - - Gamereactor

  • image

    Dew (Riju)

  • image

    Sidon

  • image

    Chestnut (Tulin)

These three young heroes of the new generation all appeared in the final promotional video before the launch announced recently.

Game Information

  • Game Name: The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears

  • The original name of the game: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom

  • Game Genre: Action Adventure

  • Corresponding platform: Nintendo Switch

  • Release date: May 12, 2023

  • Suggested selling price: NT$1850

  • Language version: Traditional Chinese / Japanese / English, etc.

  • Number of players: 1 person

  • Age Rating: Protected

  • Developer: Nintendo

  • Publisher: Nintendo

  • Official site: https://www.nintendo.co.jp/zelda/totk/index.html

© Nintendo

You may also like

Vivo Y78 passed the NCC audit and there...

Climate dilemma: India is stuck between its energy...

Will SpaceX Starship really leave tomorrow?…

Starship is ready to fly: the spaceship for...

Soft modified Steam Deck becomes the king of...

New perspectives for the automotive industry thanks to...

Youtube4KDownloader is the most comprehensive online video and...

How did the term “vaccine” come about and...

Noctua owl showcases air-cooled press 700W INTEL W9-3495X...

PowerPoint Presentation: Design Ideas and Templates | TechSmith

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy