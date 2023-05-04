The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom competition kicks off in the UK – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s new competition kicks off in the UK, awarding ten winners a special edition Shikishi.

If you’re not sure what Shikishi is, it’s essentially an art form created on a cardboard surface. It’s thicker than regular paper and has a gold border, as seen in the image in the Twitter post below. It’s almost a fine collectible piece of art, but if you want to win one, you have to check out this tweet.

It’s an easy match, as all you have to do is follow My Nintendo Store UK and tweet a comment about the game you first discovered Hyrule. However, there are only 10 Shikishi up for grabs, and there’s no guarantee that doing these easy steps will earn you some art. The contest will end on May 12th, just in time for the release of Tears of the Kingdom.