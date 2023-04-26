The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Hands-On Nintendo’s Anticipated Sequel Trailer – Gamereactor – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It’s been six years since the sequel to Nintendo’s most important game in recent memory, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is finally ready. I distinctly remember early fan speculation about the next big Zelda game after Breath of the Wild, and in retrospect, hopelessly optimistic. How Nintendo managed to make Majora’s Mask – that is, a sequel in the blink of an eye – now that they’ve got Breath of the Wild’s visual style and extensive physics system ready for reuse. If only we’d known the wait would be the longest between Zelda games…why exactly? Of course, it’s safe to assume Covid was involved, but six years? The game’s marketing has been sparse, mostly consisting of a series of short and vague trailers, which doesn’t make it easy to answer the question of why The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom took so long to make. But after picking up the game at Nintendo’s Frankfurt headquarters, I finally started to understand.

No doubt this has to do with the game’s core mechanics and the near-infinite scenarios that emerge from them. Gone is Link’s Switch-like Sheikah Slate and its four abilities Chryonis, Stasis, Magnesis, and Bombs, replaced by a poisonous arm and four new mechanics called Ultrahand, Fuse, Recall, and Ascend. Nintendo Let’s play two limited parts of Tears of the Kingdom – one in the sky and one on the ground – both designed to let us try out these new mechanics and get a feel for their great potential. The design philosophy of Breath of the Wild’s, allowing players to be pretty much anything creative they have to, is clearly at play again. But after playing with the new mechanics for an hour, I realized there are so many more possibilities in Tears of the Kingdom that it might not be possible to go back to Breath of the Wild in the future.

The first part takes place on a set of islands in the sky, which, if I remember correctly, is the same area we saw when producer Eiji Aunoma demoed the game a few weeks ago. In this section, which I consider to be the introductory area of ​​the game, the iconic paraglider is not available (like it is on the plateau in Breath of the Wild). I discovered this the hard way when I threw myself off a cliff, and when I instinctively pressed Y, nothing happened. The reason, I suspect, is to force players to thoroughly familiarize themselves with new mechanics before diving into the massive world.

When it was not possible to float from one island to another, I had to come up with creative solutions. This is where the Ultrahand and Fuse abilities come in handy. The former works in part similar to Breath of the Wild’s Magnesis, in that you can use it to move various objects (not just metal objects this time), but combined with the Fuse mechanic, it also has the ability to glue objects together and again Separate their functions. It’s no coincidence that objects like minecarts and fans are scattered around the island. Put the minecart on a pair of rails, place the fan upright on the back of the cart, and voila – you have a self-propelled minecart. Put a few logs together, put two or three fans in the back, and you have a raft. I even managed to build a hot air balloon using one of the flamethrowers, and a Zonai Construct — a dragon-like robot that is the main enemy type in the area — tried to roast me.

Tears of the Kingdoms’ marketing might lead you to believe that the game is all about constantly building machines and vehicles to explore the world, which might put off people who aren’t creative enough to keep inventing. Without revealing too much, I can reveal that there are mechanisms that make the whole build process much more streamlined. But building with Ultrahand and Fuse isn’t the only way to get from A to B. For example, it’s not uncommon for taller sky islands to slightly overhang the one you’re on, and that’s where the new Ascend mechanic comes into play. If Link finds himself directly under a ceiling that isn’t too high, he can instantly shoot into the ceiling and pop out of the water. For example, at one point, I found myself on an island with a small high-altitude snow area that I wanted to explore. But the rail leading to it is broken in the middle, so what do I do? I found a cave, used Ascend on the ceiling, and next thing I knew, Link’s head poked out of the snow. By the way, you have time to analyze your surroundings before jumping to the surface – perfect for shooting bases.

Speaking of caves, I cannot describe the relief and excitement I felt when I discovered my first cave. While Breath of the Wild’s Hyrule is a beautifully designed game world, it does lack some interior environments to explore, by which I mean caves, a big feature of the Zelda series. Now that they’re back, not only do they appear to have a high level of detail, full of tree roots, bomb flowers, and special mushrooms that only grow where there’s no sunlight, they also provide unique enemies (welcome back, Like Likes) . But the most exciting part is that the depths of the cave are pitch black! Sure, a flashlight is useful, but it’s best to keep a handful of the new “Bright Flowers” in your backpack. Link can hand throw these (not just flowers, by the way; Link can hand throw any object in this game), or he can use Fuse to attach them to arrows. Throw or shoot one of these flowers and it will light up in the darkness where it lands – genius.

In the second part, Link begins on the sun-baked grasslands of Hyrule, in front of a heavily guarded tower. I have a Nintendo representative to guide me, but his job is also to keep me from straying from the goal-tower. This section focuses on combat, and we’re again encouraged to experiment with new mechanics to see how they illustrate Link’s ability to defeat enemies. There’s only one way into the base, up a long ramp, and at the end of the ramp, two familiar Bokobrins stand ready to roll down a giant spiked ball at me. Just when the ball was about to crush me, I was told to pause the game, select the new Recall mechanic and use it for the ball. The next moment, the sphere rolled back up the ramp, crushing two Bokobrins instead! It feels like Stasis, but with the key difference that you determine where objects go. Recall can be used to send any moving object back to its starting position. For example, I did this once with a stone bird, and we saw Link fly in various trailers when it started to fall.

Inside the base, I was greeted by a group of Bokobrin (one of them heavily armed) and their leader – a new enemy called “Boss Bokobrin” who was a big fat Bokob Lin, holding a huge club in his hand. I myself had nothing but a few weapon sticks. “Try using Fuse to stick a powder keg to a shield,” said a Nintendo rep who was watching. I asked him suspiciously if I was going to blow myself up, and he replied with a smile, “Do you think I’m going to suggest something that might hurt myself?” The next thing I knew, I blocked it with my wooden shield, wooden shield A powder keg is glued to the center. Bokobrin hurls himself at me, the barrel explodes, and Bokobrin flies in all directions, Link still blocks with his shield – no damage.

Let me give a few more examples of the genius of the new Fuse mechanic. If you attach a metal box to the shield, you have a very durable shield that will stun enemies at the same time if they hit you with an electric weapon. If you glue two spears together, you have a super long spear. Put a metal ball on a stick and you have a hammer. Then there is the bow and arrow. The types of arrows you can craft are limited only by your imagination, but probably the most useful in combat are the Bomb Flower, which replaces Breath of the Wild’s Bomb Arrow, or the blue, red, and yellow Chu Chu Jelly, respectively. Frostbolt, Rocket and Electric Arrow. Rare and precious minerals, Sapphire, Ruby, and Topaz serve the same purpose, but become more powerful versions of the same arrows. I made an electric arrow out of topaz and it caused such a powerful chain reaction that it bounced back at me instantly, even though I was standing a few meters away, 10 hearts in the tank killed me instantly!

I also found a fungus in the backpack that produces a poisonous vapor that turns enemies against each other. It was this, among other things, that allowed me to defeat the strong but slow boss Bokobrin, whose stick hit also did 10 hearts of damage. Finally, enemies now drop special horns upon death that are specially designed to be combined with other weapons via Fuse. For example, the fat Bokoblin boss gave me a “Blue Boss Bokobrin Corner”, which combined with my wooden stick became a small dagger with high attack power. Apparently, the Fuse mechanic is designed to alleviate the frustration of constantly destroying weapons, which was not addressed in its predecessor.

I have a feeling that with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom we have the craziest game “sandbox” on the store. However, I am not without concerns. For example, I found the game’s UI pretty much the same as its predecessor, which was a little frustrating, and I couldn’t help but be disappointed when I confirmed that the Korok Seed would return – even with the exact same “puzzles”, such as completing a stone circle. Of course, there is also the technical aspect. Tears of the Kingdom is certainly a beautiful game, with a noticeable increase in draw distance compared to its predecessor, but sometimes objects in the background can look very angular and grainy, and I’m concerned about the game’s overall resolution. With all its ambitions, is the game closer to the sun than the Switch’s wings can bear?

Even after I got my hands on the game and finally got a feel for the experience we were in, there were still a lot of unanswered questions that fascinated me. Are there dungeons in the game, and in what form? Have we already glimpsed them in the trailer? Does the game have a vast subterranean space, as the inclusion of dark caverns suggests, like Elden Ring? What the hell is this story about, and does it involve some sort of time-related twist? What did these tears give the game its title? Fortunately, we’ll find out soon. I don’t know about you, but I can hardly wait.