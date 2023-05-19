The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Get the Master Sword – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Master Sword is one of the most iconic weapons in gaming history, so of course it was included in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You even start with the Master Sword this time around, but as you’ll see, you won’t get that perk for long.

There is a way to get the sword back in your hand, though, and we’re here to walk you through how to do it. Getting the weapon again is a pretty lengthy process, but the requirements aren’t as high as Breath of the Wild’s, so you might be able to get it earlier than your first adventure. If you want to avoid spoilers, we won’t give you any direct story content here, but be aware that some game elements will be spoiled in order to provide the best possible guide.

To Krok Forest

First, before we even think about getting that shiny greatsword, we need to get to Korok Forest and have a good chat with our old friend Deku Tree. However, we don’t get free access to Korok Forest in Tears of Kingdoms, and even though we’re heroes of Hyrule, we still have to wander through the mist of the Lost Forest.

Since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is all about verticality, of course this comes into play in traversing the Lost Forest. Follow the path from the woodland stall to the forest, and you’ll see a portal to the depths on the right. Hop in there and make sure you have a paraglider to descend safely into the abyssal mini woods. From there, follow the trail north until you reach the point where you must use the treetops to navigate forward. From there, you should be able to see a tower in the distance to the west. Get to the bottom of the tower and use the ascent to shoot upwards. There you will find yourself in the heart of the Korok Forest.

Relieves Deku Tree Tummy Problems

You also won’t be able to talk to any Korok or Daitoku trees when you enter the Korok Forest. The huge arboreal face just mutters, and his stomach feels terrible. Here we recommend checking how many hearts you have and how strong your armor/weapons are, because when you enter the lower chamber of the deku tree and slide deep into his stomach, you will find a very tough fight . I easily beat this fight with 10 hearts, so I’d recommend it to anyone who wants a little legroom with the upcoming boss.

Before you go in, there’s a Crock Pot, and even if you’re confident about your healthy amount, we recommend cooking dishes that restore the gloomy influence. Anything with dandelions in it is a great whoop, but you want to make sure you have as many active hearts as possible.

When you dive into the belly of the Deku tree, you’ll encounter five annoying Grim Hand enemies that you’ve probably seen before in caves or around the map. Avoid their snatches if you can, use AoE damage to knock some of them down in one go, and bring loads of arrows to fatally shoot them in the eye. These guys alone can be annoying enough, especially when they grab you with chains, but once you’re done with them, a new enemy will appear, complete with a boss health bar.

Phantom Cannon is surrounded by a pool of gloom, but hit him a few times and you’ll shake it off. Be careful when you give him a good slap, though, because he can also deal a bunch of damage. This is where your food prep comes in handy, as you can take a few punches if needed. Luckily, Phantom Cannon attacks very slowly, making it easy to dodge or parry if you get your timing right. It might take a few tries, but keep calm and learn his moves and you’ll knock him out. Once done, the Deku Tree and Korok Forest Haze will disappear, allowing you to talk to the little ones and the big trees.

get master sword

Collecting your favorite letter openers was the hardest part, and now we can go back to Datoku, who thanks us for all the hard work we did to get rid of his extreme indigestion. He then told us where the master sword was, and gave us some vague hints about how we’d need to use the sky to find it. You’ll get a main quest marker here to find the sword, but as you watch it move across the map, you might figure out what’s going on here.

The master sword is stuck on the dragon’s head. If you want to know why this is, you’ll have to find some memories scattered around Hyrule. Luckily, we also made a guide. Check it out here. However, if you don’t care about the story behind the sword’s whereabouts, you’ll want to teleport to the Sky Isle near the marker and sneak over its head. The Windsage Avatar ability is useful here, as it can give you some extra mileage in your glide. The key to pulling the master sword out of the dragon’s head is at least two stamina rounds. This means you need to get 5 stamina containers from the temple upgrade to get the master sword. It’s not too much to ask, but you’ll need it to hold on as the dragon tries to shake you off.

Once that’s done, however, you’ll see a cutscene that tells you some story details about the Master Sword, the weapon you’ll have in your inventory to fight the darkness of Hyrule.