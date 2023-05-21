“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”: Inflation…

With Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo is culminating in the open-world revolution that began six years ago with Breath of the Wild. The motto: More! The long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch is finally here, and let me tell you that it’s phenomenally good. Tears of the Kingdom is set in the same open world as his predecessor, but it’s bigger, much darker and opens up almost unlimited possibilities. Breath of the Wild was one of those video games that you could immerse yourself in, just couldn’t wait to keep playing and discovering more. The same goes for Tears of the Kingdom. Accompanied by gentle piano sounds, you glide, ride and fight through the lovingly designed kingdom of Hyrule. And although a lot is already known to fans of the predecessor, the game always lets you pause and marvel – for example when the sunrise or sunset bathes the landscape in a dreamlike light or a dragon flies by. Nintendo

“/> In “Tears of the Kingdom” you ride through the mountains, valleys and fields of Hyrule, almost like you know it from “Breath of the Wild”. Nintendo

The story of Tears of the Kingdom follows Breath of the Wild seamlessly after Link rescues Princess Zelda and the entire kingdom from the evil Ganon. But after the first few minutes, it quickly becomes clear: there is almost nothing here like you left it behind.

Your legend, his adventure The first video game from “The Legend of Zelda” series was released in 1986 under the same name. “Tears of the Kingdom” is already the 20th edition of the adventure that takes place in the fictional kingdom of Hyrule and is always based on the same simple formula: The The titular Princess Zelda must be saved by the brave Link – mostly from the villain Ganondorf. However, Zelda’s role has become a bit more active in recent years. See also Mother-in-law wants to parasitize her Netflix account!Wife is ashamed to watch "Peak of Physical Fitness" for fear of being peeped 3 steps to teach you to lock the little secret of blushing | Community platform | Digital

After a failed journey of discovery with Zelda, to say the least, Link awakens on one of hundreds of sky islands that suddenly float over Hyrule. The mission is to find Zelda because she mysteriously disappeared. As soon as you have solid ground under your feet again, you end up in the pitch-dark underworld. Or in one of the countless caves that can now be found under hills and mountains.

The area to be explored has thus more than doubled. You are no longer only on the road in Hyrule itself, but can fly from sky island to sky island or through the underworld – by the way an inverted version of Hyrule – wander.

Those who explore particularly diligently will also be richly rewarded in Tears of the Kingdom. In addition to weapons, there are all sorts of edible and curiosities such as star splinters to collect. Some of it can be turned into money, more precisely rubies, which you can use to stock up on useful items or a new outfit from numerous dealers.

Hard times for Links Budget

What is immediately noticeable in times like these: The prices in Hyrule have risen considerably. What was worth 20 rubies in “Breath of the Wild”, for example, is now bought for 30. At the same time, Link’s main source of income has been hit hard: precious stones such as amber can no longer be sold for 30 rubies, but only for 10. So inflation no longer even stops at fictional worlds.

In addition to the world and the prices, the game options have also become inflationary. Because the abilities that Link will be given this time are tough. With “Ultrahand” objects can be connected with each other and thus the wildest vehicles or airplanes can be made. Weapons can now be fused to a wide variety of materials, and certain items can be reversed in time. For example, you can make a huge fan out of a sword and a wooden board, or you can use a boulder that has fallen from the sky as a ride to the next island in the sky.

Limitless through Hyrule

Just as you don’t just have to follow the one main storyline in this open-world game, there isn’t just one predetermined solution for all challenges. The game gives you numerous options, such as how to get to the top of a mountain. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide whether to simply climb, teleport up through the ceiling of a cave – another of Link’s new abilities -, balloon up, or glide down from a sky island.

There are hardly any limits to the creativity of the players. With a little understanding of physics, you can solve even the most complex tasks. And even if the answer is simply a very, very long bridge, one is always a little proud of the self-made solution.

Nintendo “/> If you have the time and leisure for it, you can also build such complex companions in “Tears of the Kingdom”. Or you just take a horse. Nintendo

However, some of these handicrafts degenerate into showmanship and become a test of patience. Precise planning and placement eats up time that might be better spent simply riding away or pursuing a subplot in the village. “Tears of the Kingdom” also shines when it comes to the subplots – from a second career path as a print journalist to influencing a regional election, everything is included.

Anyway, there is more than enough to do in Hyrule. And besides, you have to find a princess. Who ultimately saves whom will not be revealed at this point. But you don’t get to the end of “Tears of the Kingdom” that quickly anyway.

Preis: 69,99 Euro

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Publication date: 12. May 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

