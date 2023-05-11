The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Raiders｜Beginners’ Raiders on the Road Make it easier to use the four major abilities to pass the level

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Raiders Beginner’s Guide to Make Use of the Four Abilities to Pass Levels Easier｜Global Machine Fans have been waiting for many years for Nintendo’s masterpiece Game Breath of the Wild, the sequel “The Legend of Zelda Kingdoms Tears” is finally officially released on May 12 Launched, the “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel provides game guides. The following is the experience of using the four major abilities of the game. After mastering, it will make it easier to pass the level.



ultimate hand

The most frequently used trick has a wide range of uses, and can be used to lift and move objects, as well as combine different objects. This trick often appeared in the official demonstration videos before the game was launched. The cars, boats, or gliders that appeared in the films were all made of materials and Zonau organs with the ultimate hand.However, the button operation of the ultimate hand is more complicated, and the reporter was in a hurry at the beginning; first of all, rememberThe front and back of the cross button can push the item farther and closer,andAnalog up and down is to raise and lower the object。

The second is to rotate the object. The ultimate hand can only rotate the object up and down or left and right, and cannot rotate it obliquely. Therefore, if the object itself has been placed obliquely and the player wants to “straighten” it, then the object must be rotated left and right until it is inclined. Align yourself in the direction of the direction, and then rotate up and down, you can make it “straight”.

In addition, the ultimate hand has two very important practical applications. The first is “fetching objects from space”: the principle is to use the ultimate hand to combine a very long object (such as combining several wooden boards), and then use the ultimate hand to combine it. It reaches far to “attach” to the object you want to take, and then immediately activates the ultimate hand to pull back the combined whole thing, and you can get the object from a distance; a technique that will be used in some temple challenges.

Another technique is “pile up high”, which is somewhat similar to fetching objects from the air: sometimes when the player wants to send the item to a high place, but because the operation distance of the ultimate hand is limited and not high enough, the items can be combined to grow Build it up again, and then climb up to the high place by yourself, and use the ultimate hand to manipulate the item and then raise it or disassemble it.

Surplus construction

The ability to attach various materials to weapons, shields, and arrows, and the performance of the weapon will increase after adding surplus materials; in “Tears of the Kingdom”, weapons without additional surplus materials are very powerful, so use surplus materials to build them to strengthen Weapons and shields are the basic operations.suggestionAlways keep a stone hammer(combining any weapon and rock) to mine and break rock, andKeep a weapon combined with the faucet as a “lighter”For ignition.

The combination of two-handed weapon + stone can quickly break through the wall and mine

Some other weapons and materials will have additional effects after combination. For example, Zonau’s weapons and Zonau’s materials will have additional bonuses; and after combining large wooden boards with weapons, although the attack power can only be increased by 1 point, but The weapon will become a “fan” that can blow out a strong wind to blow the enemy away, which will be magical in some places.

Tsutenjutsu

This trick has a low sense of existence and is often forgotten to use in the early days; the most common usage is to escape in underground caves, or to climb some high places with prominent platforms; in addition, it can also be used in solving puzzles in temples or other places. Often used.

turn the tide

It can reverse the time of objects. For example, it is usually used when solving puzzles in temples. The main purpose in the wild isWhen exploring in the wild, you often see some rocks falling from the sky with blue-green light. Use “Invert the Universe” on these rocks to turn the inversion into an “elevator”rise to a high place to open a treasure chest or glide to another location.

