The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sneaked out of the video platform and played live online, beware of being spoiled

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom sneaked out of the video platform and played live on the Internet, beware of being spoiled｜Machine fans wait until the neck is long, and the latest work of the “Legend of Zelda” series “Tears of the Kingdom” will be officially released on May 12 “Tears of the Kingdom was surprised to see sneaking and leaking. Not only physical cassettes were put on online trading platforms for sale, but the rom of the game has been uploaded to the Internet. Many people have used emulators to play and broadcast live on video platforms such as bilibili. .



Tears of the Kingdom sneaked away online on the 10th and Mercari sold for $300

The physical version of “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” which will be officially released on May 12th is suspected to be stolen. According to the Japanese post of Twitter netizen “Pory” (@pory_leeks), it is suspected to be “Kingdom Tears” The physical game cartridge has been put on the auction site Mercari for sale. According to Pory’s screenshots, the game cartridge is priced at $300 and has already sold. The relevant auction page has been removed now, I don’t know if Nintendo has made a move.

The relevant page has been removed now, I don’t know if Nintendo has taken action. https://www.mercari.com/us/item/m46100100581/

ROM outflow emulator can play video platform multiplayer live broadcast

In addition to the physical version, according toVGCandclutchpointsAccording to foreign game media reports, “Tears of the Kingdom” has appeared on the ROM website and has begun to circulate on the Internet, and it can be fully played with an emulator. At present, many people on the Internet have downloaded the ROM of “Tears of the Kingdom” and played it with Switch emulators such as YUZU, and even broadcast live on video platforms such as bilibili and twitch.

Note that although the emulator itself is not illegal, the ROMs of games that have not been officially released are no different from pirated versions. “Hong Kong 01” does not encourage the use of emulators to play pirated software; at the same time, download ROMs from unknown sources and The emulator also has risks such as poisoning the computer. Players should support genuine games and play them safely and securely.

At the time of writing, most of these stealth/simulator live broadcasts have been removed, and most of the live broadcasts still labeled “Tears of the Kingdom” are “bad tricks”, and may actually be “playing other games Waiting for the live broadcast of “Tears of the Kingdom”. But even so, the outflow of the game is already a fact, and there is still some time before the game is released. During these 10 days, there is a good chance that someone will broadcast the game live and maliciously complete the spoiler; players who are afraid of being spoiled in this period Be careful when surfing the Internet. .

