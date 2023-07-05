The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Version 1.2.0 Update: Bug Fixes and New Item Duplication Method

Nintendo Releases Update 1.2.0 for “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”

Yesterday, Nintendo rolled out the highly anticipated version 1.2.0 update for their popular game “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”. This update addressed several bugs that were present in the game, including fixing a previously discovered method of item duplication. However, players have already found another way to duplicate items.

The update primarily focused on fixing mission challenges, specifically targeting “The Mystery of the Sleeping Underground Temple” and “The Secret of the Ring Card Ruins” in the main story. Additionally, it fixed the plot challenges “Hart Nuo Village Research Institute” and “Votori Village Reconstruction Project”, and the temple challenge “Stain It Black!”. Various mini-challenges such as “Village Attacked by Pirates”, “Unfinished Stables”, and “Find Pirate Base!” were also addressed.

Moreover, the update rectified issues related to the appearance of goblins in certain situations and the inability to change the food provided by NPCs in Votori Village.

While the update announcement didn’t mention it explicitly, Nintendo has confirmed the patch also resolves the “Infinite Frozen Meat Copying Method” that had become popular among players after the previous 1.1.2 update.

However, despite this fix, overseas players have already discovered a new method of item duplication. Although the process is complex, it has been verified to be effective in version 1.2.0 of the game.

This new replication method heavily relies on the horse within the game. Players need to park the horse beneath a high place and then have the protagonist, Link, climb the high ground. By holding down the R button to throw the weapon, switching items, and pressing the forward direction key, A, and the R button, the player can duplicate items. While the process may seem intricate, players can refer to video tutorials for a more detailed understanding.

By having Link fall from the edge of the high ground (to mount the horse), players can open the item bar and select to hold 5 diamonds. Afterward, they should view any memory in the adventure log and press the + button to resume the game. The copied items will then fall to the ground, and Link will remount his horse.

Interestingly, players in Japan had discovered another glitch before installing the 1.2.0 update. The glitch allowed them to charge in the air by using meat and manipulating the game’s time with the “Ultra Hand” ability.

These unintended gameplay features continue to surprise and entertain players. It seems that even the formidable enemies in the Kingdom of Hyrule can’t match the ingenuity of resourceful players like Calamity Link and Shaman, who constantly discover and exploit magical methods within the game.

Overall, this update aims to enhance the gameplay experience for fans of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” and provides a fix for various bugs and glitches.

