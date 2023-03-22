Home Technology The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will change the gaming world – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was definitely packed with fun gameplay elements when it was released in 2017. Now, six years later, we’re looking forward to the sequel’s release. But The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t reveal much in terms of gameplay.

In The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom of Tears, Eiji Aonuma, the game’s producer, stated in a now-deleted tweet that, “The player’s free imagination will be filled with new gameplay, which will bring changes to the game world.

This could mean many things, but as a player, we seem to be able to directly affect the game world in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Since Aonuma deleted the tweet after posting it, it looks like we won’t be getting any more details about what he made fun of.

Doug Bowser has promised The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will hit $70, and we’re expecting some strong gameplay. Hopefully, we’ll see what this entails before it launches.

Are you looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Thanks, Nintendo Live.

See also  Overwatch 2 Review - Gamereactor - Overwatch 2

