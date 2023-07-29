The Legendary Sandals: Steve Jobs’ Birkenstocks Sold for $200,000 at Auction

Title: Steve Jobs’ Iconic Sandals Fetch Record-breaking Price of $200,000 at Auction

Subtitle: Initially estimated at $80,000, the Birkenstock Arizona sandals worn by Steve Jobs in the 1980s have set a new world record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals.

The clothing and style of Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, were as iconic as his contributions to the technological world. Known for his black turtleneck sweater and jeans, Jobs also had a fondness for white New Balance sneakers. However, in private, he would often opt for a pair of sandals.

Recently, a collector had the opportunity to acquire a pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals, which Jobs famously wore during the founding years of Apple. The sandals were sold at an auction for an astonishing $200,000, surpassing the initial estimate of $80,000.

This eye-popping purchase has sparked a lot of discussion, as it sets a new world record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals. The fact that someone would spend such a substantial amount on a pair of used sandals, regardless of their previous owner, raises questions about the value placed on personal artifacts and memorabilia.

Detailed photographs of the sandals reveal that they have been well-worn, with clear footprints left by Steve Jobs himself. The auction house described them as “well used” but still “untouched,” showcasing their historical significance.

The Birkenstock sandals were discovered by Mark Sheff, a former manager of the house in which Jobs lived. Sheff mentioned that Steve Jobs kept very few possessions, and the collection they managed to gather was quite random.

Interestingly, the identity of the buyer who paid $200,000 for the sandals remains unknown. Before being auctioned off, the sandals were showcased at prominent events such as “Il Salone del Mobile” in Milan and select Birkenstock stores in Germany and the United States.

This high-profile sale not only reflects the enduring fascination with Steve Jobs but also spotlights the ever-growing market for celebrity-related items. Whether it be a cherished artifact or a piece of clothing, passionate collectors are willing to pay a premium to own a tangible piece of history.

As we continue to celebrate the life and influence of Steve Jobs, his iconic sandals serve as a reminder of the unique style and innovation he embodied in both his personal and professional life.

Note: Please keep track of citation and credit (via CNN), and ensure proper attribution for the quotes mentioned in the article.

