The startup Open AI once wanted to save the world. Today it is primarily chasing profit – and the idea of ​​bringing general artificial intelligence to humanity.

“Where do you see yourself as an artificial machine in ten years?” the image generator Dall-E was asked. Illustration / Dall-E

On closer inspection, the chic gray building with the white window frames does not fit into the neighborhood. San Francisco’s Mission District is the district of Hispanic workers, garages and taquerias line up here, homeless people live in tents and trailers. On warm days, the smell of urine hangs in the air.