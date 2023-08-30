The Lego Group is still growing and promises “zero emissions by 2050”

After four years of growth – +69% from 2019 to 2022 – the Lego group does not stop and register a 3% increase in sales in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period last year. A figure that becomes even more significant when compared to the trend of global toy marketwhich slowed sharply in the first six months of 2023, with sales falling by 7% compared to the first half of 2022.

Niels B. Christiansenthe CEO who took over Lego in 2017 who has contributed in recent years to the surge of the Billund company, opening up to digital and focusing on physical stores with its own brand, he said he was “very satisfied with the 3% growth”. “This extraordinary growth – declared the managing director of the Lego Group – guarantees us a strong financial position”.

During presentation of the latest financial results – connected on Teams, for about 30 minutes – Christiansen also underlined that this financial stability will allow the Lego Group to independently invest in future strategies, which revolve around “product innovation, manufacturing capacity, sustainability and digital” . “These are all crucial areas where the Lego Group aims to remain relevant,” said the CEO.

Christiansen was also keen to point out the most important asset of the Lego Group: “our brand”. In fact, Lego occupies the first place in the Global RepTrack ranking, the world ranking of the top 100 multinationals based on their reputation.

Christiansen mentioned some of the group’s initiatives designed to strengthen the brand, starting with campagna “Play Unstoppable” designed to celebrate girls. The Danish company is increasingly focused on the production of contents and sets able to excite everyone, regardless of gender. It is the case of restyling of the Friends line but also of the new world Dreamzzz.

The products of the Dreamzz series, whose launch we followed in Billund, in the headquarters ofDanish company that still belongs to the Kristiansen family who created it in 1932went on sale in August 2023. The animated series starring Dreamzzz, which the Lego Group has been developing concurrently with the physical products, meanwhile it has been viewed 28 million times worldwide across major children’s platforms. The first season of the series is also available for free in Italianare YouTube.

Furthermore, the products designed (also) for adults – those of the serie Lego Icons for example – which focus on the nostalgia and amarcord effect, transforming the symbolic objects of the generations born in the seventies, eighties and nineties. But Chrstiansen specified that “the Lego Icons series attracts both teenagers and adults, and for the moment we have not observed a significant shift in market share between the two categories”.

Regarding the sustainabilityChristiansen announced that “The Lego Group will achieve “zero emissions” by 2050. This long-term goal adds to the closer one, set for 2032, to which the Lego Group is committed to reduce its emissions by 32%.. Furthermore Christiansen confirmed that the Danish company intends to comply the deadline set for 2025 to switch to sustainable packaging. By this date, the wrappers that will contain the bricks will be made of paper and no longer plastic. “It’s not an easy task but by the end of the year you will start to see some paper packaging in Europe, and from there it will spread to Asia next year and by 2025 to the United States.”

To those who ask if the Lego Group will ever abandon plastic even for its bricks, Christiansen replies: “I don’t think we will ever abandon plastic materials. But I think it’s more a question of definition. We want to keep using plastic because it’s a fantastic material but we want to switch to non-fossil fuel plastics. We are evaluating the use, in the future, of plastic deriving from recycled material and from biological sources”.

In this regard, the 57-year-old Danish CEO of the Lego Group and previously managing director of Danfoss said that the Lego Group makes use of the collaboration of numerous startupsone of which in particular deals with sustainable materials, capable of producing organic and soft materials “that can be incorporated into the plastics we need for products.”

