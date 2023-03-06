A large Bluetooth speaker can quickly become expensive, especially if it is something in the direction of a party speaker, boom box, etc.

Here the Lenco SPR-100 is an exciting exception! You can get the Lenco SPR-100 for around €70. However, this is a large loudspeaker “Boombox”, which not only masters Bluetooth, but also an FM radio. microSD card slot, microphone input, etc.

That’s an amazing price for what’s on offer! But only if the sound is right.

Let’s try to find out exactly this in the test!

Many thanks to Lenco for providing the SPR-100 for this test.

The Lenco SPR-100 in the test

The Lenco SPR-100 uses a fairly classic “boombox” design. This goes almost a bit in the retro direction.

So we have a tube shape with a small display and control unit on the front. We also find two loudspeaker drivers on the front. Speaker drivers are also attached to the end of the tube.

At first glance, the Lenco SPR-100 looks quite robust and solidly built. This is also confirmed at second glance. The loudspeaker is built very stable and with 2.65 kg it is “heavy”.

The speaker connections are under a rubber flap on the front. Here we find:

1x microUSB charging port

1x 3.5mm AUX Eingang

1x microphone input

1x USB A

1x microSD card slot

This is a fantastic feature for a “Bluetooth speaker”. The Lenco SPR-100 even has an FM radio.

At this point, of course, I have to complain about the MicroUSB charging port. It’s 2023, here should be USB-C. After all, the battery is sufficiently large with up to 14 hours of runtime.

The two knobs for volume and bass are a nice touch.

LEDs are installed in the front drivers, which can illuminate them for the optics. This effect is nice, but made very simple here.

Klang

After switching on the Lenco SPR-100, there was a small surprise. The speaker drivers on the front are fake. These are purely decorative, which to be honest I find a bit ridiculous. Then you can also omit them, is my opinion.

The “real” speaker drivers of the Lenco SPR-100 are on the sides. Somewhat surprisingly, the speaker has quite a wide sound, but this makes it a bit more difficult for the highs, which are quite directional.

Let’s start with the description of the sound. In general, don’t expect miracles from the Lenco SPR-100. The loudspeaker is traded at 60-70€ and the sound also matches this. This is not a speaker, no matter what it looks like, that will rock a large living room.

But let’s start with the heights. These are ok. In itself, the highs would also be good, but the positioning of the drivers on the sides damages the speaker somewhat. Highs are very directional and if the speaker is pointing away from you, it does take some clarity away. If you sit next to the Lenco SPR-100, the highs are much cleaner and better than if you sit in front of it. Nevertheless, I cannot and do not want to describe the highs as bad, they are okay, but not more than that, at least when you sit in front of the loudspeaker.

Both Mitten I’m a bit more critical. These are acceptable, but the Lenco SPR-100 tends to have a slightly tinny undertone often associated with “plastic” speakers.

How about him Bass? The bass can be controlled via a controller on the front. The Lenco SPR-100 isn’t a bass monster, but the bass is okay. This is sufficiently full and available in good quantity.

The bottom line is that you shouldn’t expect miracles from the sound. The Lenco SPR-100 plays +- on the level of a normal 50-60€ speaker.

Conclusion

The Lenco SPR-100 is a true miracle of equipment! Bluetooth, FM radio, microphone input, microSD card, etc. is simply great for a Bluetooth speaker.

This also looks very well built and valuable. Amazing at a price of 60-70€.

In terms of sound, however, we have to lower our expectations a bit. To put it bluntly, the Lenco SPR-100 looks “crass” than it sounds. The speaker doesn’t sound bad, but it’s not comparable to a real party speaker. Surprisingly, the two drivers on the front are only for the optics, the real drivers are on the side.

Still, given the price, the Lenco SPR-100 isn’t a bad product! This is a good choice, especially if you are looking for slightly larger equipment.