The lesson of the New York Times and the mistake of early retirement

Many years ago an editor asked me for a plan to fire thirty journalists. In his opinion it was the only way to settle the newspaper’s accounts. I thought about it a bit and came back with a different proposal: move those thirty journalists to the website and try to become the most followed online newspaper. At the time there was only paper, no one was making a penny on digital and the publisher listened to me disappointed: “You’re not innovative enough”, he told me. A short time later I was shown the door.

This anecdote came to mind when looking at the accounts that the New York Times posted a few days ago: we are talking about the most important and followed newspaper in the world and also the one that is interpreting the digital revolution best of all. The results are: 10 million subscribers e digital receipts that double those deriving from paper.

This comes as our publishers continue to see early retirement as the only way to save newspapers. In themselves, early retirements are a powerful tool for bringing young journalists with better digital skills and less onerous contracts into newspapers. But in practice it won’t work: publishers have in fact obtained from various governments that they have to make only one hire for every two releases. Imagine this applied in any other company: at the local bar, at the market, at your trusted mechanic; either at school or in a hospital. Two expert doctors come out and one comes in: he is young but how will he replace two of them? It’s obvious that this can’t work: the only result will be worse service. In our case, worse journalism. Returning to New York Times, after a significant drop in employees for ten years now, the total has grown every year. From three thousand and 500 in 2013, to five thousand and 800 in 2023.

This year alone, 800 more people arrived. Hiring. The lesson is so clear that it is difficult to understand why it is not understood: to create successful newspapers perhaps better journalists are needed, but certainly not fewer journalists.