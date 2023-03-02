LG announces the arrival in Italy of the 2023 collection of its OLED TVs. The new OLED TVs are inspired by the vision “Sync to You, Open to All”which underlines the desire to offer a versatile and customizable experience based on the preferences and usage habits of all members of the family who use the TV.

The new 2023 collection of OLED TVs – consisting of the new models of the C3, G3, Z3 and B3 series – will be available on the LG Online Shop and in the best consumer electronics stores over the next few weeks.

LG’s OLED evolution starts again this year from OLED evo technology, which for the first time also arrives on the 8K TVs of the Z3 series. A combination of processor, advanced light control technologies and latest generation panels, OLED evo TVs guarantee superior image detail and higher brightness than conventional LG OLED TVs. In particular, the G3 series reaches exceptional brightness peaks thanks to the Brightness Booster Max: the brand new light control architecture and the enhancement algorithms guarantee brightness increases of up to 70%. In addition, the G3 and Z3 series can also boast the treatment Super Anti Reflective which effectively reduces reflections to make the viewing experience completely immersive even when the environment is lit. The C series confirms the presence of Brightness Booster technology, with up to 20% more brightness than LG’s non-OLED evo TVs.

At the heart of OLED evo technology is the new α9 Gen6 processor with AI, a processor specifically designed to make the most of OLED technology by precisely controlling every single pixel. Now in its sixth generation, LG has set itself an ambitious goal with the α9 processor: to project the user in the middle of the scene he is watching, making him experience it “as if he were there”. A goal that the company has achieved through an even more accurate management of colors, details and objects, using sophisticated Deep Learning technologies.

The 2023 TV collection confirms great attention to the design and installation versatility of the products. In particular, the LG OLED evo G3 series boasts a new refined design called One Wall Design. Thanks to the completely flush wall mounting with the included bracket, the G3 series brings style and elegance to all environments where it is positioned. The C3 series also offers installation versatility thanks to the possibility of combining the SC9S soundbar which, thanks to the supplied bracket, can be hooked to the TV stand in order to make it an integral part of the design. This option allows you to choose an installation height that ensures the best audio experience while keeping the room tidy thanks to the absence of cables.

The use of a composite fiber material, which reduces the overall weight of the TV, also makes the G-series and C-series very easy to move or mount on the wall.

A great novelty of the 2023 collection is represented by OLED Care, the program that allows you to keep LG OLED TVs always highly performing. The Memory Optimizer function, included in OLED Care, improves TV performance and allows you to start self-diagnoses. It also gives you access to features that help take care of your TV’s OLED panel such as cleaning pixels, shifting the image and changing the brightness of logos, and suggests further actions when needed.

Personalization is the key word in the evolution of webOS: the user experience has in fact been further improved thanks to the introduction of All New Home, the new user interface (UI) that offers a wide range of customization options and greater convenience. Among these are, for example, the new ones Quick Card – grouped into categories such as Home Office, Gaming, Musica e Sport – which offer a quick and easy way to access the most used content and services.

This year, LG has also developed deeper integration between TV and soundbar by providing outstanding multi-channel surround sound with IMAX Enhanced Sound based on DTS:X. LG TVs and soundbars can be connected through the WOW Orchestra function, which synchronizes the audio channels of both products to offer richer and more immersive sound, while the WOWCAST mode allows you to connect the two devices wirelessly.

The LG 2023 OLED TV collection is confirmed as one of the most complete on the market in terms of functions compatible with the HDMI 2.1a standard and functions dedicated to video game lovers.

Notably, LG has updated the feature this year Game Optimizer, which allows you to quickly select and switch between various display presets, introducing the new customizable preset. Combined with the other features that have made LG TVs famous in the gaming world, this new preset makes LG OLED TVs the perfect allies for the most intense challenges.

Additionally, even longer gaming sessions will be more comfortable on the eyes as certified by TÜV Rheinland (Eyesafe Certification) and by UL Solutions (Flicker-Free Display and Discomfort Glare Free Certifications). Finally, the Eye Comfort mode allows you to adjust the intensity of the blue light produced by each pixel while preserving the accuracy of the reproduced colors.